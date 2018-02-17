Harry Connick Jr. Talk Show to End After Two Seasons

Harry Connick Jr.‘s daytime talk show Harry is ending after only two seasons, the show’s producers said Friday.

“Harry is ending it’s run after two seasons,” a spokesperson for NBCUniversal Domestic Television told Variety. “Harry is a phenomenal talent and it’s been a great partnership working with the Fox Stations and other supportive groups on this truly unique show.”

According to Variety, more Harry episodes will be filmed through September. The show aired on Fox Television Stations, which renewed it for 17 markets last March. The show’s executive producers were The Late Show With David Letterman alums Eric and Justin Stangel, with Jason Kurtz. Connick and his manager, Ann Marie Wilkins, were also executive producers.

“I have truly loved doing this show and appreciate your welcoming me into your homes every single day,” Connick said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of the show we produced over the past two seasons. We tried to create a safe place where families could gather to be entertained, uplifted and inspired and where we could celebrate everyday women who work hard to make our world a better place. I am truly grateful for the opportunity and will continue to find avenues to uplift our country.”

Connick is best known for his singing career, and Harry was an attempt to break into the television business after he appeared on American Idol as a judge. The crooner has three Grammy awards for his album Songs I Heard, the hit “We Are In Love” and his soundtrack to When Harry Met Sally….

Harry was nominated for Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing at the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards. It was also nominated for Best Talk Show at the 2018 Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards.

The show was cancelled days after Connick signed on to star in a musical version of the classic 1973 film The Sting.

The production will have its world premiere at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse on March 29, reports Deadline. Connick will play the role Paul Newman originated in the film. The producers hope to take it to Broadway in the future.