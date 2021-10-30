Award-Winning British Drama Gets a Home in the US

Excellent news for fans of dark British dramas: Happy Valley is coming back for a third and final season. It’s been over five years since the BBC series’ second season finale, and fans had given up hope that there would be any kind of resolution. Stars Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, and Siobhan Finneran will all return for the six-episode season.

While the cast and crew will feature familiar faces, there are a few production changes for Happy Valley. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the third season will be made by the BBC Studios production house Lookout Point despite the first two seasons being made by the StudioCanal-backed Red Production Company. Season three will have a different home in the US as well. Happy Valley drew in American audiences on Netflix originally, but season three will air on AMC. The first two seasons are available to stream on AMC+.

The third season will reportedly feature Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Lancaster) discovering the remains of a gangland murder victim, which leads her back to her nemesis, sex offender and murderer Royce (Norton). As Cawood tries to stem the tide of drugs and crime pouring into the Valley, she also tries to nurture her relationship with her sister, Claire (Finneran).

“I’m delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood and her family and colleagues for the final installment of the Happy Valley trilogy,” showrunner Sally Wainwright said. “It’s been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world. I’m thrilled that Sarah, James and Siobhan are back on board for what I hope will be the best season yet, and thrilled once again to be working with the wonderful team at Lookout Point, the BBC and our new colleagues at AMC.”

“It’s time to let the dog see the rabbit,” added Lancashire. “To take on Tommy one final time is a wonderful and daunting privilege and something I’ve been looking forward to since we wrapped the last series, six years ago,” said Norton, who has since starred In The Nevers and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. “I’m so excited to be working with the insanely talented Sally and Sarah again. Thinking we should all go on one last barge holiday, for old times’ sake.”

“I’m so thrilled to be returning to Happy Valley as Clare, and delighted to now be able to answer the question: ‘Please tell me there’s going to be another Happy Valley?’ with a resounding ‘Yes there is,’” adding Finneran. Production is set to begin early next year.