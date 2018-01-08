Halle Berry Called ‘Gorgeous’ by Golden Globe Viewers

Halle Berry‘s Instagram followers see the 51-year-old actress almost every day. Some who haven’t kept up were watching the Golden Globes and were just stunned by her “gorgeous” look.
Berry also wore black, like most of the actresses at the ceremony. They have been protesting sexual harassment in the workplace as part of the “Time’s Up” initiative, which includes a Legal Fund for women who need representation in sexual harassment legal cases. Over 300 women in Hollywood are supporting the initiative.
Berry was enlisted to introduce Jordan Peele’s Get Out, which was nominated for Best Picture – Comedy/Musical. However, Berry wasn’t involved in the film.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Berry’s look at the Golden Globes.
Halle Berry is gorgeous— River Phoenix (@Alexpuga7) January 8, 2018
Most people refuse to believe that Berry is 51.
I’d believe that ‘Catwoman’ was a good movie before the fact that Halle Berry is 51 years old. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WkOsFyBJOq— Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) January 8, 2018
#HalleBerry everybody…..she’s 51!! 😱😍🤭 Bloody Nora. How gorgeous 👀❤️ pic.twitter.com/dJudmBneBf— Faye Mckeever (@fayemckeever) January 8, 2018
Halle Berry looks crazy all the time. Still.— Ta-Nehisi Coupes (@anthonyandmore) January 8, 2018
Halle Berry is so beautiful.. goals for my 50’s! #GoldenGlobes— Stacey F. Baby (@lushonmars) January 8, 2018
@halleberry introduces a clip from Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy nominated film, @GetOutMovie #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/laPuPRjToQ— ⓈⓄⒸⒾⒺⓉⓎ (@SS0CIETY_) January 8, 2018
Berry is a four-time Golden Globe nomination, including a win for Introducing Dorothy Dandridge in 2000.
Photo credit: NBC