Gwen Stefani Fans Surprised by Her Ageless Looks During Christmas Special

Gwen Stefani fans were in awe of her youthful look on tonight’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas holiday special on NBC. The singer is 48 years old, though many viewers had to google it just to be sure.

Twitter has a point — the singer does look remarkably unchanged since her “Hollaback Girl” days. There have been rumors throughout the years that the star has had some kind of plastic surgery, but that wasn’t the consensus among her fans on Twitter during the Christmas special.

Stefani is performing in support of her album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which was released in October. The singer’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton, is featured on the title track. Stefani and Shelton have reportedly been seeing each other for almost two years.

