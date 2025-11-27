Gusty Winds Could Cause Changes to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Day Parade is getting underway in New York City, but some expected windy weather could change things how things look.

NYC is expected to experience wind gusts at 30-35 mph. This will likely cause organizers to have balloons fly at a lower height, just to be safe. However, if gusts get too serious, the balloons could be grounded all together.

Per ABC7, city officials won’t allow giant balloons to fly if wind gusts exceed 35 mph. Sustained winds much also not exceed 23 mph. As NBC4 meteorologist Violeta Yas notes, “It’s gonna be close.”

The organizers have no publicized any sort of wind-related change as of press time, but we will see how things shake up as the morning goes along.

How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Free

NBC’s ‘Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Key Art — (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is airing on NBC two times on Thursday. The live broadcast is now on until noon ET. NBC will then air the National Dog Show from noon to 2 p.m. ET, before shifting over to an encore showing of the parade broadcast from 2-5 p.m. ET. NBC broadcasts are free to anyone with a digital antenna.

For those without a way to receive the NBC broadcast free and over the air, the network is available from most cable/satellite providers. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, is also simulcasting coverage.