‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Teddy Altman Gives Birth During Season Finale

Teddy Altman finally gave birth during the Grey’s Anatomy season finale, but in true fashion for the show, the journey to welcoming her and Owen’s baby girl was not an easy one.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Episode 25 (“Jump Into the Fog”)

Last time viewers caught up with Teddy (Kim Raver), she had arrived at Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) to find his ex-wife Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) caring for baby Leo.

After she admitted to Amelia that she was at the house to confess her love for Owen and that she had chosen to be with him, Teddy realizes her water broke and they rush to the hospital, as the looming fog threatens the possibility they will be going anywhere in time for the baby’s birth.

“Jump into the Fog” saw both doctors struggling to get to Grey Sloan Memorial for the birth, as Owen, Levi (Jake Borrelli) and their agoraphobic patient got into a car accident on their way to the hospital – with Owen unaware his baby was on its way, and rushing to get back tot he hospital with the blood donor to save a young patient.

After the surviving the massive pileup on the interstate due to the fog, Owen begins to assess the injuries. At Owen’s, Teddy begins to unravel admitting she misses her mother as the contractions start to kick in. As they drive into the freeway, they realize it is closed because of the pileup and Amelia seeks the help of police to get to the hospital in time for the birth.

As they head to the hospital, Amelia and Teddy decide to move past their differences and complicated history, deciding to be friends. Teddy asks Amelia if she is still in love with Owen, but Amelia says she could fall in love with someone else just as quickly now that the relationship is over.

Teddy, Amelia and Owen coincidentally arrive at the hospital at the same time just in time for the mother-to-be to start pushing. Despite arguing for most of the birth, Teddy and Owen welcome their adorable baby girl as Owen admits to Teddy that he is madly in love with her.

After seeing her for the first time, Teddy and Owen decide to call their child Alison, as Koracick continues to assemble the baby’s crib unaware of what has happened.

The birth of the little baby girl marks the end of Teddy’s pregnancy storyline, which was one of the biggest finale cliffhangers from the Season 14 ending episode. After weeks of keeping the secret from Owen and Amelia, Teddy broke the news of her pregnancy as the three of them were stuck in an elevator during the windstorm in the winter finale.

After starting a relationship with Dr. Koracick (Greg Germann), it appeared as though Owen and Teddy would be raising their baby girl apart, until both of them realized they could be happy with one another.

Grey’s Anatomy will return for Season 16 in fall 2019. The show has already been renewed for Seasons 16 and 17 on ABC.