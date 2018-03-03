Exclusive: Jason George Says ‘Station 19’ Move Means Trouble for Ben’s Marriage on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Jason George’s Ben Warren has left the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial hospital to fight fires around Seattle, and despite his wife’s blessing, the career change will bring tension to the fan favorite relationship.

Grey’s Anatomy aired Jason George’s last episode as a series regular Thursday, meaning he has now officially left the long-running medical drama for its firefighter spinoff series Station 19, set to premiere in late March.

Throughout the medical drama’s 14th season, Ben and his wife, chief of surgery Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), were at odds about his new career ambitions, leading fans to worry if the move would mean an end to their marriage.

That concern was dissipated after Bailey suffered a heart attack, which made her realize the unpredictability of life and inspired her to give her husband her blessing to embark in his new job.

However, George revealed Ben and Bailey’s marriage will not be out of the woods when the new firefighter spinoff series debuts.

“As fans, we love these characters and we want them to be happy and their love lies stable and strong and go on forever, but the reality is television hates happy people with the perfect love life,” George said in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com. “With no conflict there’s no drama, right?”

Despite Bailey giving Ben her blessing to pursue his firefighting career, George teased the job will bring in a new dynamic between the couple that could create friction in the future.

“Living your life every day where one person is deathly afraid of what’s happening to the other person, and the other person begins to feel like they can’t share everything that’s going on with them, that’s a constant problem in nuclear families,” George said.

“So, the whole ‘I can’t share everything with you’ and, on the other hand, ‘I want to know everything but I’m afraid for you’, it’s not healthy for a relationship. And you gotta find a way to get through that,” he added. “Bailey and Ben found a way to get to him being a firefighter but they’re not out of the woods yet… It’ll be interesting to see how this affects their relationship over the course of the series.”

However, Station 19 and Grey’s close relationship — the show promotes the fire station as being three blocks away from the hospital — will allow for audiences to see Ben and Bailey interact the same as if they were on the same show.

“The fun part is I get to keep playing with the beautiful, intelligent Chandra Wilson,” George said. “We have such a great time working together, I kind of adore her.”

Station 19, which focuses on the lives of firefighters/EMTs in the city of Seattle, will debut its 10-episode first season with a two-hour premiere on March 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.