‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jake Borelli Teases Thursday’s Record-Breaking Episode

Grey’s Anatomy‘s record-breaking episode will be one to remember.

The long-running ABC show will beat ER‘s record for longest running medical drama on television after 332 episodes, and the show has no sign of being done yet.

Actor Jake Borelli, who joined the show in Season 14 as intern Levi Schmitt, also known as “Glasses,” told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview that the cast and crew are just as excited about reaching the major milestone as fans.

“We’ve been talking about it since last year, honestly, so I think it’s just been a lot of anticipation and the producers I can tell are getting super excited about it too,” Borelli told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Feb. 25.

“It’s a huge undertaking to do any show, and then to have a show that sort of had that magic powder sprinkled on it that allows it to last as long as Grey’s has,” he added. “I think everyone is just super proud and super excited.”

With Levi Schmitt gaining popularity among fans after the character — and Borelli — came out as gay earlier in Season 15, the actor spoke about what it feels to be a part of the show during this special moment in its history.

“It’s been a long time coming, and everyone is super excited,” Borelli said. “There’s been a lot of anticipation for this episode and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. It’s going to be really, really good.”

The actor did not share much about what happens during the hour, but admitted he has watched the Ellen Pompeo-narrated promo for the history-making episode a lot of times in anticipation.

“I would say the trailer that they’ve been putting together is as much of a tease as any of us is gonna get,” he said. “And I think I’ve watched it probably 15 times, because it’s just so eerie and exciting, so yeah, I would go to ABC and look at the trailer, it’s kind of cool.”

According to an official description of “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” the episode will take place outside of the hospital as Jackson (Jesse Williams) throws a party to the doctors who saved her mother Catherine’s (Debbie Allen) life. The episode will also see Alex’s (Justin Chambers) mother Helen (Lindsay Wagner) arrive for a surprise visit.

Ahead of the landmark episode, Pompeo took to Instagram to thank fans for their continued support on the show and sharing a selfie with creator Shonda Rhimes.

“We started this journey 15 years ago and this weeks episode makes history,” Pompeo wrote on the caption. “The truest thing about this journey is we appreciate how incredible it is. We celebrate ALL of it. The ups and downs… the life lessons dance parties and the exhaustion of hard work..making history and being afforded the privilege of being able to. Thanks to everyone who has been on this ride with us… we are still having a ball.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.