‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Has ‘Steamy’ Reaction to Former Co-Star Eric Dane’s Photo

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane can still bring the heat, as Ellen Pompeo learned when she spotted the Euphoria actor’s latest Twitter post on Thursday. Pompeo retweeted Dane, which inspired some fans to plead with her to bring McSteamy back to the show. Dane left the ABC series behind back in 2012.

Back on Thursday, Dane shared a photo of himself sitting a cup of coffee, adding the caption, “Good morning?”

“What’s up playa?????” Pompeo asked, adding a heart and kissing emoji.

Pompeo’s fans jumped for joy after spotting the interaction between the two former co-stars, with some hoping this could mean Dane comes back.

“THE FRIENDSHIP WE DIDNT KNOW WE NEEDED BACK,” one person tweeted.

“Omg maybe i’m emotional,” another wrote.

“WHEN IS THE OG GREY’S CAST REUNION,” another fan pleaded.

Dane starred on Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Mark Sloan, who got the nickname “McSteamy,” from 2006 to 2012. Sloan had a relationship with intern Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh). They were both killed off from injuries they sustained during a plane accident in the Season 8 finale, so the writers would have to jump through hoops to bring the character back. Seattle Grace Mercy West hospital was renamed Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in their memory.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone at Grey’s, ABC and Shondaland for the experience and memories I have had over the course of this run,” Dane said in a statement to TVLine back in 2012. “It has been wonderful to work alongside and learn from a creative force such as Shonda Rhimes.”

Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes called McSteamy one of the “most beloved characters” on the series.

“We’re a big family here at Grey’s with a long history together and Eric will always remain an important part of our family,” Rhimes added. “I wish him the best and I look forward to watching him as he continues to steam up the big and small screen.”

After leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Dane starred in all five seasons of the TNT drama The Last Ship, in which he played the captain of a naval destroyer as a pandemic killed off most of the world’s population. Earlier this year, he joined HBO’s controversial drama Euphoria, playing the father of Jacob Elordi’s Nate Jacobs.

Meanwhile, Pompeo is still working at Grey-Sloan as Dr. Meredith Grey. New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for Mens Health