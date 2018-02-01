‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff: Get a First Look at ABC’s ‘Station 19’

Fans are finally getting a first look at Station 19, the Grey’s Anatomy firefighter-centered spinoff series slated to premiere in March.

On Thursday, the official Twitter account for the new series tweeted out a first look teaser trailer. The 30-second clip gives a lot away, including the fact that fans can expect to see at least a few familiar faces in the mix. Among two of the first faces seen in the trailer are those of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) herself, who captains the mothership series Grey’s Anatomy.

Fans will also recognize Grey’s former colleague, Ben Warren (Jason George), who is jumping from the original series to the spinoff. Fans also learn that Station 19 is just a short 13 blocks away from Grey Sloan Memorial.

The full trailer is set to debut later Thursday night during the newest episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Get your game face on! The full trailer for #Station19 will debut TONIGHT during @GreysABC! pic.twitter.com/8GuuvAikHs — Station 19 (@Station19) February 1, 2018

The birth of the spinoff began on Grey’s Anatomy earlier this season when Dr. Ben Warren (George) expressed his desire to hang up his scrubs and put on a firehouse uniform.

While the series originally remained nameless, largely due to NBC’s firefighter-centered drama Chicago Fire, ABC announced on Jan. 22 that the new series would be titled Station 19.

The cast for the upcoming firehouse drama includes Danielle Savre (Too Close To Home), Okieriete Onaodowan (Broadway’s Hamilton) and Barrett Doss (Marvel’s Iron Fist), Grey Damon (Friday Night Lights), Alberto Frezza (Dead of Summer) and Miguel Sandoval (Medium).

Showrunner Stacy McKee, an executive producer on Grey’s, told Entertainment Weekly that the new show is different from the long-running medical drama because the heroes are also putting their own lives at risk.

“The very nature of their jobs will put these characters out into the streets, on location, immersed in their patients’ lives in a way that’s a lot more visceral and a little bit more messy,” McKee explained to the magazine. “It isn’t the perfectly draped body in an [Operating Room]. They’re responding to a patient on-sight, the scene of an accident, their homes, it’s just a different energy. There’s no safety net there.”

The 10-episode drama will launch with a two-hour series premiere on Thursday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET before jumping to its normal timeslot following Grey’s Anatomy each week.