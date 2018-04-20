‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Can’t Stop Laughing During ‘Highly Entertaining’ Episode

Grey’s Anatomy put its doctors through yet another crisis, but this one ended in tears of joy.

In what was probably the funniest hour of the long-running ABC medical drama to date, Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) is gifted a basket of cookies by a grateful patient, who unknowingly added medical marijuana peanut butter into the mix.

By the time she realizes what happened, most of the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital have eaten one or more of the cookies, leaving them incapacitated to practice medicine, and also just laughing a lot.

As the doctors prepare to present their prototypes for the surgical innovation contest, Arizona distributes the cookies, sharing with many Grey’s favorites including Jackson (Jesse Williams), Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and April (Sarah Drew).

Arizona later gets a call from her patients, who reveal the accident to her but by the time she finds out it’s too late.

“My patient accidentally used peanut butter cannabis that her wife got her while she was going through chemo, one thing led to another, and I seem to have given a lot of people weed cookies,” Arizona tells Meredith as viewers start seeing the doctors feel the effects of the drug.

Grey’s Anatomy fans cackled at the unfortunate accident, many calling calling the hour their favorite from the very beginning.

THEY’RE ALL SO HIGH BAHAHA #GreysAnatomy — anna (@chysbellisario) April 20, 2018

This might be my favorite episode of #GreysAnatomy ever!!🍪🍪🍪 — Rebecca Kinney (@rlkinney) April 20, 2018

After discovering the accident, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) leaves the affected doctors to sober up while they are affected by the edibles.

In one of the episodes funniest moments, Maggie tells Jo (Camilla Luddington), who has been instructed to take care of all the affected patients, “you’re so pretty, like a cartoon.”

Andrew (Giacomo Gianniotti), who ate the most cookies, was one of the most affected doctors, with fans of the show losing it after he lies on the floor, out of it from the pot. The story was not all happy, as Andrew was fantasizing being with his girlfriend, Sam Bello, who left the hospital last week after she was deported.

Andrew on the floor 😂 #GreysAnatomy — sarah (@RealSarahWhite) April 20, 2018

Yoooo this episode of Grey’s is everything 🤣🤣 #420 #GreysAnatomy — Upendo.S 🇹🇿🇿🇼 (@s_lovagirll92) April 20, 2018

Maggie earned the crown for best “high” monologue after making a hilarious ode to cheese.

“I really want some cheese,” Maggie says as Arizona begins to worry about how fast her relationship with Carina is going.

“It’s such a good food, with so many kinds. cheddar, string cheese, brie, the kind with the holes in it… Swiss!” she says. “Sometimes I just stand in the cheese section of the grocery store and just (sniffs)…” before she starts playing with medical instruments from the lab.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.