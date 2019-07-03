‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sets Season 16 Premiere Date on ABC

The wait for more episodes of Grey’s Anatomy is almost over. The long running ABC medical drama announced Tuesday its return for Season 16 on Thursday, Sept. 26. The show will air during its regular 8 p.m. ET timeslot, followed by the Season 2 premiere of A Million Little Things at 9 p.m. ET and How to Get Away With Murder at 10 p.m. ET.

Grey’s announced the happy news on social media Tuesday, sharing posts with a photo of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) looking happier than we will probably find her in the Season 16 premiere, given the possibility of her spending time in prison.

Fans of the show responded to the news with joy, already feeling the withdrawals from their Thursday night obsession.

“OMG I AM SO EXCITEEEEED,” one user commented.

“My day just got a whole lot better,” Another fan commented, also using a gif from earlier seasons.

“I can’t wait to see Meredith Grey,” A third user wrote.

Spoilers ahead of the Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 finale.

When fans last saw Meredith, she had just said “I love you” to Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) as she visited him in jail, after he took the fall for her insurance fraud crime, which she did in order to secure a young patient in asylum proper medical care.

Before that she had said goodbye to her children as she intended to turn herself into authorities in order to free her boyfriend, and get Alex (Justin Chambers) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) their jobs Bailey (Chandra Wilson) fired all three of them for the crime.

The season finale had plenty of cliffhangers fans cannot wait to see unfold in the Season 16 premiere, including the birth of Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) baby – and him finally admitting he is in love with Teddy as her boyfriend Koracik (Greg Germann) innocently kept unpacking her stuff at her new house.

The episode also saw Jo (Camilla Luddington) finally accept she needs help to manager her emotions after meeting her biological mother, and finishes the season saying a sweet goodbye to her husband before being committed into psych. The finale gave one final punch to the gut to fans when, stuck in the fog, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) lost sight of Jackson (Jesse Williams), and fans were left wondering what happened to him for the whole summer.

All of this and more will be explored when Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday, September 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.