'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo's Final Episode as Full-Time Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans will see their favorite medical staff return Feb. 23, 2023. It also marks the highly anticipated exit of the longtime series, lead Ellen Pompeo. As revealed this summer, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on the show, appearing in just eight episodes. She'll remin on board behind the scenes as an executive producer. She will also provide the voiceover narration for all episodes this season. The episode titled "I'll Follow the Sun" will segway her transition and is written by executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, is Episode 7. Pompeo is switching her focus to a new Hulu limited series, which she is starring in and executive producing.

A promo at the end of the fall finale teased the episode which will mark her exit. The episode is titled, "Meredith leaves Seattle." Fans of the show aren't shocked by her exit. Her character decided to move to Boston in a previous episode after Zola fell in love with a school there, and Jackson offered Meredith a job working on Alzheimer's research. A new group of interns were introduced to viewers. They'll be well-received, despite some fans' sadness of Pompeo's exit.

But she may not be gone forever. Other prominent former cast members, including Jesse Williams, have made guest appearances since their exits.

Pompeo's work with Hulu is her first major role since starring on the ABC series. The show is currently untitled, but per a series synopsis, the story centers on orphans and is eight episodes. "As they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is," the synopsis reads, per Us Weekly. "As they question her story, they're confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they're willing to go to defend themselves, falling into a battle that's fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage."

Grey's Anatomy is TV's longest-running medical drama. The series has been on air since 2005. Shonda Rhime created the pilot, was a showrunner for many years, and also continued on in a writer role until 2015.