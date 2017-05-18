Watch: Sneak Peek of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Series Finale Is as Explosive as Ever

Grey’s Anatomy is kicking things up a notch with another life-threatening, dire situation at Grey Sloan Memorial.

In the season 13 finale on Thursday, the staff attempts to deal with the casualties after an explosion courses through the hospital.

In a sneak peek from PEOPLE, Meredith, Arizona and Eliza Minnick are in the parking lot when a fireball bursts out of one of the top floors of the building.

The doctors attempt to get back into the hospital but are stopped by security, who locked the facility down as they hunt for a rapist on the run inside, who ignited the explosion as he tried to leave.

Dr. Bailey insists the security guards allow the three doctors inside to help with the grave situation.

