‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 15: Everything We Know

Grey’s Anatomy is gearing up for the premiere of its 15th season, bringing more of the relationships, drama and OMG moments fans have come to love from the ABC drama.

For its latest season, the show is continuing to steer away from sad storylines in exchange for a happier, romantic comedy feel that brings the show back to its roots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With the promise of love on the horizon for many characters, as well as new and familiar faces coming to the hospital, it’s anyone’s guess what the latest chapter of Grey’s will bring.

As we count down the days to the premiere, scroll through to see everything we know about the upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Season of Love

As has been teased relentlessly throughout the summer, Grey’s Anatomy will be leaning into its romantic bone, as first seen during the season 14 finale with Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) wedding day.

With the show focusing more on love, we should still expect to see some of the drama and poignant moments the show is known for, as well as some difficult moments ahead for the couples on the show as well.

An ‘Adult’ Love Triangle

As fans are likely to remember, the season 14 finale left us with the ticking time bomb of Teddy Altman (returning series regular Kim Raver) coming back to the hospital to take over as Chief of Surgery — temporarily — for Bailey (Chandra Wilson), and carrying Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) baby.

With Owen and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) getting very close to getting back together, as they both care for a newborn son and his 16-year-old opioid-addicted mother, executive producer Krista Vernoff teased that while there will be a love triangle, the characters will be very adult about the situation and “there will be no bad guy.”

Grey’s has made the unconventional family dynamics work before with Callie, Arizona and Mark so we have faith these three can make it work too.

Meredith Finds Love

It’s been quite some time since Derek Shepherd lost his life in a car accident, and despite the fact Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has been with other men since, the relationships always felt forced and like she wasn’t ready.

Well, season 15 will be changing that. After a few years of staying out of the dating game, Meredith will be conquering hearts and finding love again. Not many details are known as to who Meredith might be wooed by, other than there’ll be a few suitors, with some surprises for fans.

And don’t expect her to slow down in her career either, if there is anyone that can tackle dating, being a single mom and breaking surgical ground at the same time, it’s Meredith Grey.

DeLuca hookup?

It was the moment that shocked fans around the world. When ABC released the first teaser for season 15, it gave us a shocking moment to talk about as Meredith and DeLuca were seen in a quick moment in bed together.

Though Meredith rejected his drunken advances at Alex’s wedding, maybe she reconsidered after a few drinks at the reception. Fans don’t need to worry, however, as DeLuca will not be the love Meredith finds this season.

Ortho God

Grey’s Anatomy shocked fans in season 14 when it announced that fan-favorites Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew would be leaving the show at the end of the season. With season 15, fans will be introduced to some new faces, including Chris Carmack’s Dr. Link.

The Nashville alum joins the cast as the hospital’s new “Ortho God,” and we get a first glimpse of his character in the teaser, with one of the ER patients salivating over the new doctor.

First Gay Doctor

Next to Carmack’s character is another new face, Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi), who will be Grey’s first gay male doctor.

The new doctor will be joining the cast in a recurring role this fall, though any other details on his character are being kept under wraps.

We look forward to seeing how their characters fit in with the rest of the crew.

Crisis of Faith

Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) had quite a year in season 14. After seeing his ex-wife and baby mama April (Drew) almost die and then leave the hospital to serve underprivileged communities and marry the man she once left on the altar, Jackson will be going through a journey of self discovery of his own.

Following recent events, viewers saw Jackson look to religion for the first time in the season finale — with the support of his skeptical girlfriend Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) — we will see where Jackson’s journey takes him next.

Not Going Anywhere

Despite Jo getting a prestigious residency in the East Coast just hours before her wedding, we can expect to still see Jo and Alex at Grey Sloan Memorial in season 15.

Luddington teased earlier this year that we might find out Jo’s surgical specialty this year, and the season premiere will see her character making an unexpected alliance with exciting possibilities.

Two-hour Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy will welcome its 15th season with a two-hour season premiere.

The first hour, titled “With A Wonder And A Wild Desire,” synopsis released by ABC reads: “The doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial vie for a new position. Meredith is seemingly distracted and struggles to stay focused, and Maggie finds herself the keeper of a big secret while Amelia and Owen try to figure out their relationship. Meanwhile, Jo and Alex’s honeymoon doesn’t go exactly as planned.”

The second hour synopsis, episode titled “Broken Together,” reads: “New doctors continue to shake up the hospital in typical Grey Sloan manner. Meredith bonds with a patient while Jackson struggles with the meaning behind recent experiences; and after making a life-changing decision, Jo forms an unexpected alliance.”

The series will make its return Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.