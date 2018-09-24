‘Grey’s Anatomy’: See Cast in New Behind-The-Scenes Photos

With Grey’s Anatomy’s 15th season premiere just around the corner, the show has revealed a new batch of behind-the-scenes photos.

As shot and shared by Entertainment Weekly — with photographer James White behind the camera — the photos show the cast of the iconic medical drama posing and smiling on-set.

The outlet has also debuted a series of variant covers for their newest issue available on newsstands this week.

Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey)

In addition to being a cast member, Pompeo is also a producer of Grey’s Anatomy as well.

“I’m very fortunate that I actually get to see how my presence directly impacts the money the show makes,” she told EW of her producer role.

James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber) and Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey)

“I dig the fans. If it weren’t for the fans, we wouldn’t be celebrating 15 right here,” Pickens Jr said of the show, showing gratitude to the series’ fanbase. “Different actors have different takes on fans and what fans quote unquote require of them.”

“I think it’s a privilege that we’ve impacted their lives to such an extent that they have been willing to take this journey, right now going into our 15th season,” he added.

Jesse Williams (Dr. Jackson Avery) and Kelly McCreary (Dr. Maggie Pierce)

Doctors Avery and Pierce have been toying with a romance for some time and it sounds like season 15 will see them fully realize that relationship.

“Maggie and Jackson are exploring love they have finally claimed,” Grey’s Anatomy executive producer Krista Vernoff teased.

Justin Chambers (Dr. Alex Karev) and Camilla Luddington (Dr. Jo Wilson)

Chambers recently recalled feeling a lot of “nerves” while shooting the Grey’s Anatomy pilot.

“I was with all these other actors, I didn’t know anybody, and I was hoping the show would be a success and thank God it worked out,” he added.

Kim Raver (Dr. Teddy Altman), Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt), and Caterina Scorsone (Dr. Amelia Shepherd)

According to Vernoff, fans can apparently expect to see the love lives of doctors Altman, Hunt, and Shepherd intersecting this season.

“Owen and Teddy and Amelia have what I think is a very complicated love triangle this season,” she told EW.

EW Collector’s Cover #1: Ellen Pompeo

The first Entertainment Weekly cover features Pompeo on the cover donning dress made of heart monitor readings.

The various covers are a part of the outlet’s #7DaysofGreys celebration.

EW Collector’s Cover #2: Justin Chambers and Camilla Luddington

Cover number two features Justin Chambers and Camilla Luddington.

Luddington recounted to EW that she spent most of her first day on set “geeking out” in Meredith’s home.

“We weren’t even shooting and I just kind of crept on and investigated everything, because I was a fan of the show,” she continued. “So my first memories of being on set was even before we started filming anything and I was sneaking into Meredith’s house.”

EW Collector’s Cover #3: Kelly McCreary and Jesse Williams

Cover number three features Kelly McCreary and Jesse Williams.

Regarding how the relationship between Avery and Pierce has been long simmering, McCreary said in a past interview that she wasn’t even entirely sure it was going to happen.

“I had heard whisperings of it, but it took a long time to come to fruition and it kind of came out of nowhere, as much as for us actors as it did for the audience,” she explained.

EW Collector’s Cover #4: James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson

Cover number four features Pickens Jr. and Wilson.

In addition to her time at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital on Grey’s Anatomy, Wilson also recently visited a different popular television hospital as well.

It was reported that Wilson filmed a guest appearance on General Hospital, her second for the daytime soap opera.

EW Collector’s Cover #5: Kim Raver, Kevin McKidd and Caterina Scorsone

Cover number five features Kim Raver, Kevin McKidd, and Caterina Scorsone.

Regarding that aforementioned “love triangle” between Altman, Hunt, and Shepherd, Kevin McKidd echoed the sentiment shared by Vernoff.

“It’s the ‘Season of Love,’ they say, and love can be complicated. And it is going to be complicated for a while for Owen,” McKidd said in a past interview. “Owen has yearned to be a father, for years. It’s what broke him and Cristina up,” he recalled, “and it’s been the Holy Grail for him, to achieve that.”

EW Collector’s Cover #6: The Interns

Cover number six features the Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital interns.

The main cast are not the only ones being spotlighted by EW, as the shows cast of interns also appears on one of the covers of the new issue.

As seen above the interns are played by Rushi Kota (Dr. Vik Roy), Alex Blue Davis (Dr. Casey Parker), Sophia Ali Taylor (Dr. Dahlia Qadri), Giacamo Gianniotti (Dr. Andrew DeLuca), Jake Borelli (Dr. Levi Schmitt), and Jaicy Elliot (Dr. Taryn Helm).

Grey’s Anatomy airs its season 15 two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.