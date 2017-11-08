TV Shows

The Best Reactions to the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy’s fourteenth season finally premiered on Thursday, and in typical Grey’s fashion, […]

Grey’s Anatomy‘s fourteenth season finally premiered on Thursday, and in typical Grey’s fashion, there was definitely drama to be had.

From Megan and Teddy’s returns to Nathan’s proposal to Arizona’s hookup a major reveal for Amelia, several new storylines were explored in the episode, which saw the show return to its previous lighter tone. While a multitude of characters had their own moments in the show that will surely pan out over the course of the season, the intertwined events between Owen (Kevin McKidd), Megan (Abigail Spencer), Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Teddy (Kim Raver) served as the heart of Thursday’s episode.

Read on for fan reactions from the show — spoilers ahead, obviously.

Megan’s return

After disappearing 10 years ago, Owen’s U.S. Army surgeon sister Megan finally reunited with her brother, resulting in Owen’s wife, Amelia becoming distant and avoiding her husband.

Teddy’s return

As the result of Amelia’s lashing out at him, Owen looked to Teddy, who had returned to the show after an absence, for comfort. The two ended up kissing before Teddy told Owen he didn’t want to be a cheating husband.

Amelia’s brain tumor

It turns out there was a reason for Amelia’s distant behavior all episode long — it was revealed during Carina DeLuca’s (Stefania Spampinato) study of brainwaves during a female orgasm that Amelia (whose brother is the late Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)) actually has a large brain tumor.

Shonda does it again

With all of this drama, it’s safe to say fans were feeling emotional.

