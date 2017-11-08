The Best Reactions to the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy‘s fourteenth season finally premiered on Thursday, and in typical Grey’s fashion, there was definitely drama to be had.

From Megan and Teddy’s returns to Nathan’s proposal to Arizona’s hookup a major reveal for Amelia, several new storylines were explored in the episode, which saw the show return to its previous lighter tone. While a multitude of characters had their own moments in the show that will surely pan out over the course of the season, the intertwined events between Owen (Kevin McKidd), Megan (Abigail Spencer), Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Teddy (Kim Raver) served as the heart of Thursday’s episode.

Read on for fan reactions from the show — spoilers ahead, obviously.

Megan’s return

After disappearing 10 years ago, Owen’s U.S. Army surgeon sister Megan finally reunited with her brother, resulting in Owen’s wife, Amelia becoming distant and avoiding her husband.

watching the new Grey’s and a minute in I already love megan hunt! — chloe (@sawyerssanvers) September 29, 2017

I love Megan. Grey’s is great again. — gillian ? (@gayestearp) September 29, 2017

UPDATE GREY’S IS SO GOOD OMG???? MEGAN???? HAS A BABY???? IN IRAQ????? — kenz. (@alrightkenz) September 29, 2017

Teddy’s return

As the result of Amelia’s lashing out at him, Owen looked to Teddy, who had returned to the show after an absence, for comfort. The two ended up kissing before Teddy told Owen he didn’t want to be a cheating husband.

I just SQUEALED!!!! Teddy is back! #greys — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) September 29, 2017

I’m sorry, I just can’t feel sorry for Amelia anymore! Whatever happens between Teddy and Owen….I’m here for it! #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/1DLJ674kZE — Courtney Elizabeth R (@CourtneyRyeEliz) September 29, 2017

Amelia’s brain tumor

It turns out there was a reason for Amelia’s distant behavior all episode long — it was revealed during Carina DeLuca’s (Stefania Spampinato) study of brainwaves during a female orgasm that Amelia (whose brother is the late Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)) actually has a large brain tumor.

ONLY DEREK WOULD BE ABLE TO GET THAT TUMOR OUT OF HIS SISTER ? #greysanatomy — Grey’s Anatomy (@GreysAnatomyHD) September 29, 2017

if they kill off amelia shepherd I will never watch an episode of abc greys anatomy again that’s a promise — don’t speak to char (@caterinaley) September 29, 2017

The irony in Grey’s Anatomy gets me EVERY TIME. How Amelia got a massive brain tumor and her brother (the best neurosurgeon) is DEAD. — Shakina ✨ (@_______Zhane) September 29, 2017

Shonda does it again

With all of this drama, it’s safe to say fans were feeling emotional.

I told myself I was ready for greys but I wasn’t and now I’m a mess #GreysAnatomy — kimmy ♡ (@nhcfroy) September 29, 2017

once again greys makes me want to bang my head through a wall #GreysAnatomy — kannela (@kannelapoulos) September 29, 2017

Every year I swear not watch greys anatomy again because of the emotional abuse It causes,yet here I am watching season 14? #GreysAnatomy — Lysa Fernanda (@LysaCreates) September 29, 2017

