‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Share Their Love for ‘Dark’ April Kepner

Dr. April Kepner is going “dark.”

The doctor has had a rough couple of episodes, as she found out her ex-husband Jackson (Jesse Williams) is interested in Dr. Maggie Pierce. The doctor is also going through a crisis of faith after her ex-fiance Matthew (Justin Bruening) paid a visit to the hospital, only for his new wife to die from complications after child labor.

In the same episode, April (Sarah Drew) finds out that Jackson was once harassed by police, in an emotional storyline that brought a 13-year-old African-American boy to the emergency room after being shot by a cop.

After the boy dies, April snapped.

At the end of that episode, viewers saw April with a blank stare of disbelief in the shower as one of the hospital’s surgical interns joined her.

As a previously uber religious character, April’s transformation into a darker version of herself has captured the attention of Grey’s Anatomy fans on Twitter.

In the beginning of Thursday’s episode, a hungover April kicks the intern out of her bed, who complains about not getting enough sleep before having to go back to work.

“Sex or sleep, you can’t have it all,” April says to the intern as she kicks him out of bed.

Fans, who have famously expressed their annoyance toward April Kepner for being “annoying, and mousy” in the past are actually really into this newfound layer to the doctor, going as far as to compare her to season one Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

