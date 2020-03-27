‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are Beside Themselves After Major Character Suffers Stroke in Latest Episode

Tonight's episode of Grey's Anatomy ended with a shocking twist that has definitely riled up the show's fanbase. In a season that's been filled with some character developments that haven't exactly thrilled viewers, tonight's development was hard for some to swallow.

Warning: Spoilers for Grey's Anatomy's latest episode, "Love of My Life" to follow.

The big moment took place at a medical conference that was attended by a handful of characters, including Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens, Jr.), who was there to present his PATH pen to a prestigious audience. Then came the visit from Catherine (Debbie Allen), who showed up seemingly to apologize. However, she turned out to be Richard's hallucination. Then, as he took the stage, he proceeded to speak nothing but gibberish, which was caught on the live stream that the real Catherine was watching.

After Maggie (Kelly McCreary) called an ambulance to report Richard's apparent stroke, and he was wheeled in on a gurney, very disoriented. As Richard's face looked for answers, Maggie said she simply didn't have any.

Fans were not happy with the outcome and took to Twitter to find solace in one another's tweets.