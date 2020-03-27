‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are Beside Themselves After Major Character Suffers Stroke in Latest Episode
Tonight's episode of Grey's Anatomy ended with a shocking twist that has definitely riled up the show's fanbase. In a season that's been filled with some character developments that haven't exactly thrilled viewers, tonight's development was hard for some to swallow.
Warning: Spoilers for Grey's Anatomy's latest episode, "Love of My Life" to follow.
The big moment took place at a medical conference that was attended by a handful of characters, including Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens, Jr.), who was there to present his PATH pen to a prestigious audience. Then came the visit from Catherine (Debbie Allen), who showed up seemingly to apologize. However, she turned out to be Richard's hallucination. Then, as he took the stage, he proceeded to speak nothing but gibberish, which was caught on the live stream that the real Catherine was watching.
After Maggie (Kelly McCreary) called an ambulance to report Richard's apparent stroke, and he was wheeled in on a gurney, very disoriented. As Richard's face looked for answers, Maggie said she simply didn't have any.
Fans were not happy with the outcome and took to Twitter to find solace in one another's tweets.
Damit! Now 👏🏾is 👏🏾not 👏🏾thee 👏🏾time #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/iGhlsoojbE— Kimberly Hudson (@LuvAdikt) March 27, 2020
Y’all better leave Richard alone #GreysAnatomy— Drayton 💀 (@D__J97) March 27, 2020
The episode had way too much going on. Geezus. #GreysAnatomy— Lizzz (@here4jaggie) March 27, 2020
Poor Richard.. not you man #GreysAnatomy— Elvis Totten (@ElvisTotten) March 27, 2020
@shondarhimes better not play with us. Protect #RichardWebber at all costs. #GreysAnatomy— 𝕋𝕒𝕞𝕖𝕤𝕙𝕒 🌻 (@MsTameshaWebb) March 27, 2020
Omg not Richard. My heart can’t take it #GreysAnatomy— Camryn (@camrynschmidt3) March 27, 2020
#GreysAnatomy Webber going out like that almost made me cry— Bubba Chuck (@DebonairAF) March 27, 2020
NOOOO NOT RICHARD!!!!#GreysAnatomy— Sunsh!ne* (@simpli_m33) March 27, 2020
Tonight’s #GreysAnatomy episode 😩— katiewags (@katiewags) March 27, 2020
Oh no!!!! I can’t take Dr. Webber getting sick like this!!!! #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/WbKdOtdedE— Queen (@ShaneseTweets) March 27, 2020
#GreysAnatomy Not Richard! C'mon y'all #Shonda!!??!!— Juliet 'Kego | #Nwanyịbùífé (@julietkego) March 27, 2020
Doesn’t surprise me how they are going to let Richard go downhill like that smh #GreysAnatomy— Maria ✨ (@Music_Speaks3) March 27, 2020
While the show has been put on temporary hiatus as a result of coronavirus, the medical drama has donated its props to help medical staff who are overwhelmed with cases.