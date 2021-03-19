‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are Emotional After Meredith and Derek's Latest Reunion

✖

If this truly is the last season of Grey's Anatomy, the show is pulling out all of the emotional stops before saying a final goodbye to the doctors at Grey Sloane Memorial Hospital. In Thursday's episode, "It's All Too Much," not only did the team deal with the death of DeLuca, but Derek Shepherd once again showed up on that limbo beach. Although Meredith is still in her COVID coma, she had another emotional reunion with the love of her life.

As they got closer and closer to each other on the beach, Derek and Meredith spoke about their children -- cue fans weeping about Zola writing letters to her dead dad -- as their kids virtually visited Meredith in the hospital. Despite enjoying the comfort of being with Derek again, Meredith soon realizes that she needs to fight to return to her kids. "It’s OK," Derek responds. "I’ll be right here." Meredith stirs in her hospital bed, giving fans hope that she'll recover soon. What people won't recover from any time soon is the soulmate reunion of Derek and Meredith, even if it was brief and all in her head.

17 seasons and 16 years and they’re still so in love with each other 😭😭😭 #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/KBG6bp3uHq — jade | spoilers (@cristinasoh) March 19, 2021

Fans melted down on Twitter, proving that shipper hearts beat true even when hope is gone. "I CANT DO THIS GUYS THAT WAS TOO MUCH," one viewer tweeted. "THEY’RE SO CLOSE TO EACH OTHER NOW," one person pointed out after their emotional chat about their children. "i know that meredith is going to have to leave derek to go live for her kids but it’s just so sad," another fan wrote.

Me to greys after crying for the last 10 mins #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/M2iBUt6BTI — Brianna Levy (@briannaslevy) March 19, 2021

Meredith may have had love interests after Derek's death, but nothing will ever come close, for her or for fans. Still, most are hoping that Meredith finds her way back to the light soon. "MEREDITH FOR GOD SAKE, I KNOW DEREK IS LOVELY BUT BACK UP PLS," one viewer urged. "Greys is going to send me into a mental breakdown," another joked. It was true at the beginning of the show and it is true at the (possible) end: Meredith and Derek are soulmates.