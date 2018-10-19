‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Meredith Confronts Teddy About Her Secret in New Preview

Grey’s Anatomy will finally revisit the subject of Teddy Altman’s secret pregnancy in the next episode.

In a preview for the upcoming episode, titled “Everyday Angel,” Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) can be seen meeting up with Teddy (Kim Raver) in a public place to discuss finding out she is carrying Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) baby.

The theme for the promo also hints at some perspective shifting with certain characters’ pasts, with Link (Chris Carmack) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) seen in the clip.

ABC’s official description for the upcoming episode reads: “Meredith reaches out to Teddy and helps her talk through some of her personal struggles. Owen and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) hide out near Betty’s school after she becomes a flight risk. Meanwhile, Jo wants to get to work on the fellowship, but Bailey’s attention is elsewhere.”

During the latest episode of Grey’s, it was revealed that Jo and Link knew each other from before she moved to Seattle to escape her abusive ex-husband. The moment came near the end of the episode, when Jo and Alex (Justin Chambers) ran into Link and they saw each other for the first time.

Jo and Link reacted with excitement and completely ignored Alex, which made him visibly uncomfortable at the time.

Maggie (Kelly McCreary) — who had been struggling with Teddy’s secret for a few weeks — ended up breaking doctor-patient confidentiality and spilling the beans to her sister Meredith, which likely prompted the future meeting.

Maggie first got caught as the keeper of Teddy’s secret in the season premiere, when the stress of flying from Germany and then performing surgery left her baby with some distress. After Maggie treats Teddy, she decides to leave the hospital without saying anything to Owen and Amelia.

Maggie has also been dealing with Jackson’s (Jesse Williams) sudden leave of absence. The doctor walked away from Grey Sloan Memorial temporarily following a near-death experience, though his sudden exit left a bad taste in fans’ mouths given he has just told Maggie that he loved her, and told her he was leaving in a voicemail.

Teddy’s pregnancy will likely cause serious repercussions to the world of Grey’s, as Owen is now fostering a newborn baby and back with Amelia, who in turn is taking care of the baby’s drug-addicted teenage biological mother.

Will Teddy finally come clean about her pregnancy? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.