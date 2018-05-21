‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Welcomes Kim Raver as Series Regular for Season 15

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back Kim Raver as a series regular for its upcoming 15th season. Raver first played Teddy Altman in season 6 as a main cast member and left in the season 8 finale, having returned for a multi-episode arc during season 14.

"I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular," Raver told Variety. "Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story."

Raver's return means she's staying with ABC after appearing in a recurring role in season 2 of ABC's Designated Survivor, which was recently canceled after two seasons.

Her return to Grey's Anatomy comes on the heels of the exits of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew at the conclusion of season 14. It also means fans will see a resolution after Raver's character Teddy returned with a shocking pregnancy twist after mysteriously arriving from Germany in the season 14 finale.

Teddy reveals she came back to Seattle to ask if there was a job opening at Grey Sloan Memorial. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) tells Teddy that her coming to Seattle for a job is one more sign that she should take some time for herself, which leads to her announcing she's taking a sabbatical from being Chief of Surgery.

She says she takes the necessary steps to ensure she will have a long life despite her health scare, but she hasn't really done anything or changed her life since then.

Bailey shares she wants to stop listening to the voice of the patriarchy telling her she can't pause and offers Teddy the job of Interim Chief of Surgery.

"I want to take a sabbatical from stress," Bailey says. "I want to do research... and fall in love with the O.R. again. I want to spend time with the people that I love. I want to watch TED talks."

"I love my job so it's temporary, but what do you say?" Bailey asks.

"I say, let's keep talking." Teddy says.

During the final minutes of the show, Teddy watches a livestream of her patient's daughter's wedding and gets very emotional. The patient reaches for Teddy's hand and notices she's rubbing her stomach.

"Are you expecting?" she asks.

"I am," Teddy announces, seemingly suggesting that Owen (Kevin McKidd) is going to be a father.

Grey's Anatomy will return for its 15th season in fall 2018.