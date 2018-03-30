‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Owen’s Visit to [Spoiler] Ends in Heartbreak

Grey’s Anatomy fans said hello to a familiar face during Thursday’s new episode.

The hour saw Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) fly to Germany to visit his old friend Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), after a conversation with his ex-wife Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) inspired him to chase after her after years of back and forth.

“So, tell me.” Teddy said, to which Owen replied, “Tell you what?”

“Whatever it is you couldn’t say in an email or over the phone that you had to show up army door in the middle of the night, I mean it must be… is it Amelia’s tumor?”

Owen tells his old friend that he and Amelia are done, and there’s finally “nothing standing” in the way of their relationship. Teddy kisses Owen, shocking fans of the long running ABC medical drama.

Later in the episode, Teddy asks Owen what he’s doing in Germany and he alludes that he could move to the country if she wanted to, or she could move back to Seattle, they could just figure it out as they go along.

“I love you… so I got on a plane,” Owen says.

The conversation deviates from love ones Owen admits the conversation with Amelia is what motivated him to fly to see Teddy. Teddy says she can’t handle being Owen’s consolation prize after his marriage to Amelia ended, and she sends him back home to Seattle, broken-hearted.

Teddy Altman worked as the head of cardiothoracic surgery during season six and seven of the series, engaging in a love triangle with Owen Hunt and Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) in season six. Teddy left the hospital after then chief Owen fired her so she would take a job in Germany with the army, following her husband Henry’s death.

Teddy was seen earlier in season 14 as she helped Owen after his sister reappeared after spending years kidnapped in the Middle East. The last time Teddy was in town Amelia was acting erratic because of her brain tumor and being distant with her husband, Owen, leading to him trying to kiss Teddy.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.