‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Justin Bruening to Return as April’s Ex

Grey’s Anatomy’s April Kepner is about to get a visit from the Ghost of Wedding’s Past.

Justin Bruening is set to return to the medical drama later this season, reprising his role April’s (Sarah Drew) ex-fiancé Matthew Taylor.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor and model, whose recent acting credits include Good Behavior and Rosewood, first appeared in season 9 as a paramedic who becomes enamored with April. Matthew eventually proposed to April with a flashmob outside of the hospital ER.

Matthew was last seen during the season 10 winter finale after April left him at the altar.

During the dramatic scene, the minister asked wedding guests if they would support the marriage of Matthew and April. Everyone said, “I will” except Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

Shortly after, Jackson stood up in the middle of the ceremony as if he was about to say something, but hesitantly sat back down after receiving many surprised looks from guests and the wedding party. The ceremony resumed, but Jackson stood up again and confessed that he was still in love with April. Jackson and April then ran from the barn where the ceremony was taking place, and went to his car where they then drove away.

In later episodes, Jackson and April went on to get married, have a child together and later, get a divorce.

Details on what brings Matthew back into the picture, or when he’ll return, are being kept under wraps other than a tease Grey’s boss Krista Vernoff gave EW.

“Matthew Taylor will pay a visit to Grey Sloan and the impact of his return will see April reevaluating some of the decisions she has made in her life,” Vernoff said.

Other notable guest stars from Grey’s Anatomy’s second half of season 14 include Matthew Morrison, playing Jo Wilson’s (Camilla Luddington) abusive ex husband Paul Stadler, Bethany Joy Lenz playing Paul’s fianceé Jenny and Kim Raver, reprising her role as Teddy Altman in later episodes.

