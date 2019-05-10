‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jo Finally Opened up About Her Tragic Family History and Fans Are in Tears

Jo Karev finally opened up to someone about the truth about her biological family, and fans were in their feelings.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 15, Episode 24 (“Drawn to the Blood”)

After weeks of keeping her emotions bottled up, Jo (Camilla Luddington) finally told Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) the truth behind her mental health decline. Thursday’s episode began with Meredith waking up next to Jo in her apartment, as Alex (Justin Chambers) enlisted his best friend to stay by Jo’s side after her meltdown.

The reveal finally came after Meredith opened up about her fears about DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), knowing that the last person who loved her died.

When Jo criticizes Meredith for bringing her personal drama into the conversation when she is supposed to be helping Jo, Meredith clarifies that she is just telling her about her problems and her past because she has also been through a lot.

The moment inspires Jo to finally open up to someone about finding out she was conceived after her biological mother was raped.

Jo finally said it out loud! Now the heeling can begin! #GreysAnatomy — Ashley (@imashnash) May 10, 2019

At least Jo is finally talking to SOMEONE about this! #greysanatomy #shondaland pic.twitter.com/SghREYScHI — Jasmine Arya Stan (@jasjanae) May 10, 2019

Later, Jo shares with Meredith how heartbroken she was after meeting her mother. She admitted she had always envisioned meeting her mother would end with her hugging Jo and apologizing for leaving her until she felt safe.

“But that’s not ever going to happen. Because I never should have existed in the first place,” Jo said, adding she feels like getting abused by her ex-husband was her “inheritance” for being born out of abuse.

Ok Jo, get it out, all of it, processing always helps. Put that pain in a box on a shelf. #GreysAnatomy — H. Zena (@jonsv3) May 10, 2019

I love the way Mer is there for and listening to Jo! She genuinely cares for her! Makes my heart melt #GreysAnatomy @camilluddington @EllenPompeo #MyLoveShow — NECMiracle (@LakeviaWard) May 10, 2019

Meredith counters Jo’s point by listing all of the wonderful things she has accomplished in her life, including helping with mini livers, helping his ex-husband’s new fiancée escape him, and Alex becoming a better person.

“Violence isn’t your birthright or your inheritance. It’s something you survived,” Meredith tells her friend, reminding her of all the dark times she has turned into light. If her mother doesn’t want to see all the good she has done, then it’s on her.

Meredith then admits to Jo about her suicide attempt in Season 2, which leads Jo to finally get the help she needs in order to come back from her trauma.

The happy moment quickly took a backseat, however, as Meredith found herself the subject of a criminal investigation for committing insurance fraud in last week’s episode.

Oh dear!! This came back to bite them that fast. #love bites #GreysAnatomy #TGIT — Mona Per (@Monaper29) May 10, 2019

All this time I thought they were discussing Jo’s recent behavior 😱 #GreysAnatomy — Ferlicity💰 (@xx_ferlicity) May 10, 2019

Will Jo finally get the help she needs? What will happen to Meredith? The Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 finale airs Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.