‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jo Comes Face-to-Face With Her Abusive Ex-Husband

Dr. Jo Wilson finally reunited with her abusive ex-husband on Grey’s Anatomy. The doctor, played by Camilla Luddington, came face-to-face with the husband she ran away from many years ago Paul Stadler (Matthew Morrison).

Frozen by the shock of the reunion, Jo remained silent as Stadler introduced her to his new fiancee Jenny (Bethany Joy Lenz).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Through an encounter with Arizona, viewers found out Stadler is a world renowned surgeon that Wilson used to learn from. Other doctors on the show, not knowing his history with Jo, fangirl over the surgeon visiting the hospital.

“So, I guess you haven’t talked about me… I guess I should be grateful for that,” Stadler said.

Stadler is in town, he says, to get Jo to sign divorce papers so he can marry Jenny.

Creator Shonda Rhimes tweeted as the winter premiere episodes’ first moments were happening to comment on Stadler’s arrival at Grey/Sloan Memorial.

He knows exactly what he’s doing. And I’m not here for it. #GreysAnatomy #TGIT — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 19, 2018

Fans of the medical drama reacted to the reunion on Twitter.

Everyone’s fangirling over Jos abuser and it’s making me fu*king cringeeeee #greysanatomy — 🅰️shley (@akmellon) January 19, 2018

I wanna strangle Jo’s ex he’s such a dick, a scary dick. #GreysAnatomy — theresa (@theresakost13) January 19, 2018