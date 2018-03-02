Twitter Wants April and Jackson Back Together on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

An act of jealousy might just have rekindled a classic Grey’s Anatomy relationship, at least in the eyes of fans.

During Thursday’s brand new episode, Jackson (Jesse Williams) finds out about April’s (Sarah Drew) extra curricular activities with one of the interns, as well as the excessive drinking she has been partaking in since she had her crisis of faith.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Concerned for his ex-wife, Jackson tries to intervene by asking best friend Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) what’s going on. She tells him to leave it alone because people change after relationships end.

Later in the episode, Jackson overhears the interns talking about April. In an act of jealousy, the doctor sends April’s new love interest to perform a gross procedure on a pageant.

Seeing Jackson bothered by April’s new “dark” lifestyle made Twitter go nuts, wishing for the former couple known as Japril to get back together.

I love how Jackson is jealous of April. Just be together already 😣😭❤ #GreysAnatomy #greys — Kristie Lowe (@kristieLowe_) March 2, 2018

But I’m happy that Jackson at least put a stop to Vik because what he was saying about April was completely rude and disrespectful. And Arizona didn’t say not one thing about it…. #GreysAnatomy — okoye’s daughter✨ (@xLosingFaith) March 2, 2018

Jackson called April the mother of his kids. Plural. So happy they didn’t make him just mention their daughter #greysanatomy — just katelin (@justlistenkati5) March 2, 2018

Now you can’t tell me Japril aren’t fixing their shit after/during April’s crisis of faith arc! It’s happening we just have to wait a little #Japril #GreysAnatomy

Well you can tell I’m Japril baited again but well…. https://t.co/23ldgUEvbu — Safae Megzari (@safaemegzari) March 2, 2018

Jackson getting jealous over April is my favorite song #GreysAnatomy — Taylour | 3❄️ (@caissieIevy) March 2, 2018

The couple ended their relationship after the death of their first child, when April enlisted in the army to deal with it, leaving Jackson to grieve on his own.

The couple had another child, Harriet, which they co-parented by living in the same apartment, until April realized Jackson was starting to move on. April decided to move out of the apartment in a attempt to get over ex-husband herself.

However, despite the deep fan desire to see the couple get back together, Jackson has been getting close to Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary).

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.