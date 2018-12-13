‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jennifer Grey Books Guest Arc

Actress Jennifer Grey has booked a multi-episode guest arc on Grey’s Anatomy, which will air during the shows midseason run.

According to TV Line, producers are keeping Grey’s role under wraps, though there has been some speculation that she will be playing Jo Karev’s mother. Camilla Luddington — who plays Jo — did previously say that her parents would turn up this season.

Grey’s new gig on the hit medical drama marks her first return to ABC since she was crowned champion of Dancing With the Stars at the end of its 11th season.

Notably, her father Joel Grey also guest starred on Grey’s Anatomy, previously portraying Izzie’s (Katherine Heigl) former science teacher who was suffering from Alzheimer’s.

While Grey has starred in a number of TV shows and movies throughout her career, she will always be best known for playing Baby in the classic ’80s film Dirty Dancing.

In 2015, Grey opened up about filming the dance-drama, telling Glamour that she has no idea she and co-star Patrick Swazye would have chemistry ahead of shooting.

“I did Red Dawn with him before, but no, I didn’t. I was cast before he was. He came in [to test] along with a bunch of other guys. I didn’t think we had chemistry,” she confessed. “But you either do or you don’t. It’s a weird thing, though. It doesn’t have to do with whether you like someone or not. It’s just you either have it or you don’t.”

She also spoke her long-time marriage to Clark Gregg, also known as Agent Phil Coulson from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and shared some relationship advice for readers.

“We’ve been married almost 15 years, and together for 16 years. We met through friends,” she revealed. “But someone turned me on to this book a few years before I met him, and it sounded so corny and stupid that I was actually offended by the title alone. It’s called Getting to I Do. A book that implied that you needed to read a book to learn how to get married just seemed [crazy] to me. But it changed my…it was so eye-opening because it was counter-intuitive.”

“Also, last summer I started reading this book on tape called Your Brain on Love, and it explains the cutting-edge of neurobiology of healthy relationships,” she added.

Grey’s Anatomy is currently on hiatus for the holiday season, but it will return Thursday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Gregg Deguire / Getty