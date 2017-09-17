‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jason George Reveals How the Spinoff Could Affect Ben and Bailey’s Relationship

Grey’s Anatomy star Jason George may be leaving the ABC series for its firefighter spinoff show, but what does that mean for his character Ben’s relationship with Bailey?

Last week, it was reported that George will be a series regular on the currently unnamed ABC spinoff about firemen. Since the news broke, many fans are wondering if this change will lead to Ben and Bailey’s separation.

George spoke to TVLine at the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy bash on Friday and revealed that the showrunners “haven’t told me” how Ben’s career change could impact his marriage.

However, he did share that “there will definitely be crossovers between Grey’s and the spinoff show… I think kind of along the lines of what happened with Private Practice and Grey’s.”

He hopes that “Bailey can come home and fall into bed, and there’s Ben, and they can talk about their day. Or Ben comes home from fighting fires all day and falls into bed, and there’s Bailey.”

Ben’s decision to change careers might affect his marriage in some way, but George hopes the couple makes it through. “I’ve come to really love their relationship,” he said. “I’m proud of it. They’re grown-a-s people with grown-a-s problems who work it out no matter what.”

George believes it would take a lot for the Warrens, married since season nine, to part ways. “It would have to be crazy amounts of arguments,” he suggested, “a lot of space and time and then Halle Berry has to guest-star. That’s pretty much how it has to go.”

Grey’s Anatomy kicks off season 14 with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.