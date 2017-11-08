Fans React to Jason George’s Exit From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for Series Spinoff

It was announced this week that Grey’s Anatomy star Jason George would be leaving the show to star on its upcoming spinoff, a firefighter-focused series that will see George reprise his role of Dr. Ben Warren.

The series will serve as an offshoot of the popular ABC medical drama, and George will continue as a series regular on Season 14 of Grey’s until production on the spinoff begins, The Hollywood Reporter shares.

Centered on a group of Seattle firefighters, the series features an ensemble cast including Jaina Lee Ortiz as the female lead. Although George will make the move to the spinoff, that doesn’t mean he won’t appear on Grey’sfrom time to time.

Read on for some fan reactions to the changeup.

Good news for ‘Grey’s’ fans

Some were excited that they would have another Grey’s-based show to watch.

GREY’S ANATOMY IS DOING A SPINOFF ABOUT SEATTLE FIREFIGHTERS WITH BEN WARREN! SPREAD THE WORD! — anne. Ⓥ (@2tired2morrow) September 12, 2017

A firefighter based spinoff of Grey’s… with Dr. Ben Warren as a character…I’M LIVING FOR IT! https://t.co/sVPUJx9c9k — Edward Austin (@edwaaus) September 12, 2017

I can’t wait for the other spin off for Grey’s? private practice was good, hopefully this new one is too?? — cass? (@cassreyna14) September 12, 2017

What about Benley?

Others expressed their concerns that Ben’s move would result in the end of his relationship with Bailey (Chandra Wilson).

I hope Ben’s transition to the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff doesn’t mean Benley will break up tho ? @JasonWGeorge — ☁️ Ⓜ️onica ☁️ (@ThePompeoMethod) September 12, 2017

Benley is so good dont ruin pls — Grey’s Fanatomy (@merkviladze2401) September 12, 2017

THATS WHY BENLEY WAS GETTING SO MUCH SCREENTIME BC BEN IT GETTING THE BOOT MY LUNGS CANT SURVIVE THIS — dingbat | 15 (@sassegirI) September 12, 2017

The ship has sailed?

While still other fans seem to have no problem with Ben’s move.

ben warren is leaving grey’s finally — ‏‏ً (@holtscIaire) September 12, 2017

Less Benley. It’s what we DESERVE pic.twitter.com/dqcEuB7SM8 — Helen (@ILoveOmelia) September 12, 2017

this better mean we get less benley screentime and more of the couples we actually deserve — siobhan (@lesbianicrbbins) September 12, 2017

Photo Credit: ABC