‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Twitter Can’t Get Over New Incest-Like Relationship

Grey’s Anatomy have not totally jumped on board when it comes to Dr. Jackson Avery and Dr. Maggie Pierce’s relationship, partly because they are “related.”

During Thursday’s episode, the doctors share an intimate moment in a supply closet as Jackson (Jesse Williams) tells Maggie (Kelly McCreary) about his vaginoplasty surgery he’s schedule to work with his mother Catherine (Debbie Allen) and her husband Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), who just happens to be Maggie’s biological father.

The two share a kiss as they open the door to find their parents standing in the hallway, mortified at catching their children making out.

While the two doctors are not in fact related, many fans of the ABC medical drama took issue with the couple when they first started flirting, since their parents are married to each other.

Right! I’m not surprised no one so far is pro-Jackson/maggie. #GreysAnatomy — Megan Hart (@scarlet_lilly23) March 23, 2018

I hope everyone who works at greys is see that Jackson and Maggie are trending not because it’s highly loved ( though I know there are supporters) but for the fact that there are many people against it and it’s very controversial, and not in a good way. #GreysAnatomy — CGamergirl06 (@CTheresa06) March 23, 2018

Katherine Avery is the Greys Anatomy fandom regarding Jackson and Maggie. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #GreysAnatomy — Miranda Miller (@mrandamiller517) March 23, 2018

I’m just waiting for Jaggie to break up. They definitely won’t last long. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/IqsfOKH003 — Katherine (@Perezgirl_98) March 23, 2018

Richard…. you disappoint me rooting for Maggie and Jackson #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/0QDktZwqy7 — ♥….♥ (@2Blu_DamZel) March 23, 2018

Okay… we skipped over the fact that Jackson & Maggie are kind of siblings WAY too fast. DOES NO ONE HAVE A REAL PROBLEM WITH THIS????? #GreysAnatomy #TGIT — Kendall White (@kendallwhite05) March 23, 2018

Maggie goes to Meredith to discuss the situation, feeling self conscious about her biological father finding out about her relationship.

“You’re… Jackson?” Meredith says. “Wow… Ok.”

Later, Catherine confronts Jackson about hiding the relationship.

“I am seeing Maggie Pierce and no, it’s none of your business.” Jackson says to his mother. “My love life isn’t any of your concern.”

“Of all the places on earth for you to dip your toes you pick…” Catherine says before she realizes her patient (Candis Cayne) has gotten up and walked out from the surgery after seeing her surgeons fighting.

Not all Grey’s fans have a problem with the technicality, as Twitter also was flooded with support for Jackson and Maggie.

I’m rooting for Jackson & Maggie 🤞🏾 #GreysAnatomy — Paris (@pareeedon) March 23, 2018

@GreysABC @iJesseWilliams @msdebbieallen Mmmm mmm. I think Jackson can take care of his own love life. But out Katherine. 😕#GreysAnatomy — P Powell (@P_dPowell) March 23, 2018

Richard admits he’s not bothered by the relationship, rather just upset at Catherine for thinking Maggie is a problem for Jackson, but he does warn his stepson if he hurts Maggie, “I’m gonna come after you.”

Catherine later admits to her son she only hesitated to support the relationship because she feared it would lead to her and Richard to be on opposite sides.

“I want you to have love. I just don’t want it to cost me mine,” Catherine says.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.