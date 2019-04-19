‘Grey’s Anatomy’: How Meredith’s Kids Reacted to Her New Relationship

It was only a matter of time before Meredith Grey’s children found out about her new relationship with Andrew DeLuca on Grey’s Anatomy, but it could not have come at a more awkward moment.

“Head Over High Heels” featured Zola (Aniela Gumbs) running into DeLuca (Giacomo Giannotti) late at night when he is attempting to leave Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) without being seen.

The awkward moment, which culminated with an awkward silence between the surgical resident and the little girl, led Andrew to return to Meredith’s bedroom, finding Meredith freaking out now that her kids know she is moving on from their father, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

“My kids know you as the sad guy from the couch,” Meredith says to her boyfriend, recalling when his ex-girlfriend was deported in Season 14 and he drunkenly passed out in her living room for days.

“I had a whole plan for telling my kids about us,” Meredith adds. “Ice cream, we could talk about their feelings, and now it’s just blown.”

Andrew looks past Meredith’s freakout, overjoyed by the fact Meredith had plans to tell her children about their relationship. After Meredith checks that the coast is clear, she sends Andrew on his way.

Meredith later runs into Bailey (Chandra Wilson) for advice on how she handled telling her son about dating Ben (Jason George), but their conversation is interrupted by Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) return to the hospital.

Later, Andrew and Meredith talk about what happened and she starts to panic, given the fact they have never talked about whether or not Andrew wants to have kids in his life.

The resident tells Meredith about his 16 younger cousins and his love of children, and jokes that the real problem is that her kids will start liking him more than her and affect their relationship.

After Bailey advices Meredith to simply answer Zola’s questions and be there for her, Meredith seems ready to confront her children with the news.

“You saw Dr. DeLuca here the other night because he and I have been spending time together,” Meredith says.

“Is he your boyfriend?” Zola asks. Meredith says yes, and when Bailey asks what that means, Meredith says it means she likes him a lot, but not more than she loves them.

“Can he leave his guitar at home?” Zola jokes as we leave the family laughing and bonding over the happy news.

What did you think of Meredith and Andrew’s huge step forward in their relationship? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.