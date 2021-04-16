‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Gets Political in a Particularly Combative Topical Episode

Grey's Anatomy has never shied away from difficult topics, and Thursday night's episode was no exception. Although there weren't any dramatic returns this week, fans were still treated to an emotional rollercoaster. Over the course of the typically dramatic hour, the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial faced off against two volatile issues facing Americans currently: COVID denial and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Several characters have to grapple with the protest around George Floyd's killing, including Cormac's kids who want to join in the protest and Jackson, who has to confront his mother over whether or not the Avery Foundation is doing enough to fight against the injustices implicit in the system. However, Winston is faced with these harsh realities in the most visceral sense when he's pulled over and profiled by a cop for being black.

Add on Bailey having to treat a COVID patient who thinks the pandemic is a "scam," and fans had plenty to tweet about. There's ripped from the headlines and then there's Grey's Anatomy.