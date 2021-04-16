‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Gets Political in a Particularly Combative Topical Episode
Grey's Anatomy has never shied away from difficult topics, and Thursday night's episode was no exception. Although there weren't any dramatic returns this week, fans were still treated to an emotional rollercoaster. Over the course of the typically dramatic hour, the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial faced off against two volatile issues facing Americans currently: COVID denial and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Several characters have to grapple with the protest around George Floyd's killing, including Cormac's kids who want to join in the protest and Jackson, who has to confront his mother over whether or not the Avery Foundation is doing enough to fight against the injustices implicit in the system. However, Winston is faced with these harsh realities in the most visceral sense when he's pulled over and profiled by a cop for being black.
Add on Bailey having to treat a COVID patient who thinks the pandemic is a "scam," and fans had plenty to tweet about. There's ripped from the headlines and then there's Grey's Anatomy.
"This scene broke my heart. I'm in pieces," tweeted one fan about the fear that Winston was faced with when he was profiled by the cop.
BLACK LIVES MATTER. TODAY, TOMORROW AND EVERYDAY AFTER THAT.#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/uAxHs3iW3q— ً (@mrdrscrubcaps) April 16, 2021
"Please keep winston safe please keep winston safe please keep winston safe," wrote another frantic viewer.
this is disgusting and so heart breaking. BLACK LIVES MATTER TODAY, TOMORROW, AND FOREVER. #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/S5cV7afZJv— abby (@lizziesexhale) April 16, 2021
“my bike rack was obscuring my license plate and then they saw me...” #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/z1arWXQ1fq— 💋 (@br0wneyedb1tch) April 16, 2021
Fans also praised the forever professional Bailey who had to deal with the patient who flouted COVID regulations while infected.
DR. BAILEY SAID PULL YOUR MASK UP SIR- #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/TwBdkZ9Fwv— kenya moore’s lawyer (@njramen) April 16, 2021
i give props to bailey for keeping her cool bc... #greysanatomy #greys pic.twitter.com/YOTyzmD4gL— amina 🤍 (@amina_krcic) April 16, 2021
"I know Bailey going to deal with this guy well, and I'm here for it!" tweeted an expectant fan.
this is what he gets from being stupid #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/jcxPlvohuM— rawr / greys & s19 spoilers (@delucasloans) April 16, 2021
Just like every week, the Grey's Anatomy experience can be summed up in one tweet: "This episode is STRESSFUL."
me to the covid denier #greys #greysanatomy #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/pZjL3FnyZX— Ambar🌷 (@ambarzoe14) April 16, 2021