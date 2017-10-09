‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Firefighter Spinoff Adds Five New Cast Members

Grey’s Anatomy‘s spinoff just added five new series regulars to its cast, TV Line reports.

The still-untitled Shondaland drama casted Friday Night Lights/Aquarius alum Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan from Broadway’s Hamilton, Too Close To Home star Danielle Savre and Barrett Doss from Marvel’s Iron Fist. (Pictured from left to right, based on their names above, in the photo below.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

The upcoming series also added ABC’s The Catch star Jay Hayden. This will be Hayden’s second time working on a Shonda Rhimes series.

Excited. Thankful. Can’t wait to wear the suspenders, very nervous about finding a helmet that fits. A post shared by Jay Hayden (@jayhayden00) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

The five actors will join previously announced cast mates Jaina Lee Ortiz from Rosewood and Jason George, who will be playing his Grey’s Anatomy character Ben.

The 10-episode series will revolve around the Seattle firefighters who risk their lives and their hearts both on the job and off. The lead characters will be introduced during an episode of Grey’s Anatomy later this fall prior to the spinoff series’ midseason premiere.

Stacy McKee, longtime executive producer of Grey’s, will serve as the spinoff’s showrunner.