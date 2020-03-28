‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Sound off on Season Ending Early Over Coronavirus Shutdown

It’s been announced that Grey’s Anatomy will end its current season early — and shut down production until further notice — due to the coronvirus, and fans are now sounding off about the news. The news was announced by The Wrap, who revealed that Season 16 will end with the episode “Put on a Happy Face,” which is scheduled to air on Thursday, April 9.

The news comes just two weeks after showrunner Krista Vernoff and executive producers Debbie Allen and James D. Parriott sent a letter to the cast and crew, letting them know that the show would be halting production.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To Our Incredible Cast and Crew,” the letter began. “Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves.”

“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50,” the letter continued, referencing Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s directive that events necessitating more than 50 people being together in a small space be postponed.

“Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently,” the letter concluded. “Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed.”

Scroll down to see how fans are taking the surprising news.

​

It was needed but not this way.

Don’t scrap. Why end the whole season?

Resume whenever it seems fit! — فردوس (@VodkaAndChill) March 27, 2020

I truly do not understand why I continue to put myself through the emotional turmoil that comes with @GreysABC. But I just can’t stop. pic.twitter.com/HAiSCaZKtQ — obtuse rubber goose (@dgafwabgtsam) March 27, 2020

​

Dreading the last episode as I’m all caught up on new @GreysABC now – thanks @EllenPompeo @shondarhimes & gang for giving me some much needed distraction imagining your docs kicking #COVID2019 ass. #MeredithGrey would have a cure by now right?#wishfulthinkingtv #GreysAnatomy16 https://t.co/hQRMfIMeIi — Jenny Cooney (@JennyCooney) March 27, 2020

This is the right decision. TV will have to wait until September. I HOPE 🤞🏻



I pray for the health of the cast and crew. — CLO (@CLO93_30) March 27, 2020

​

Ah shoot… — Winoko Christofel (@Winoko21) March 27, 2020

Corona needs to go away. — CLO (@CLO93_30) March 27, 2020

​

Looks like we’re gonna have to wait a while to see if Schmico gets back together, and Nico isn’t listed for last two episodes 🥺😢.#Schmico #GreysAnatomy — oscar (@bizarreworlds) March 27, 2020

​

Shouldve said the season was amputated… — puff_step_daddy (@puff_step_daddy) March 27, 2020

when this is all over I hope greys anatomy makes a few episodes about this whole situation — SAF ⁷ (@hopew0rld_) March 27, 2020

​

#GreysAnatomy Season 16 only has two more episodes to air April 2 and April 9 — The remaining 4 episodes were NOT completed because of production shutdown due to the COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/hSsd6bT8v8 — T.F. (@Lakotasky) March 27, 2020

Welcome to the greys anatomy support group. Let’s discuss. — jess (@stresssicaaa) March 27, 2020

​