‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Shocked at April Delivering Ex-Fiance’s Baby

Twitter collectively gasped when they found out whose baby April Kepner was delivering at the beginning of Thursday’s Grey’s Anatomy.

April (Sarah Drew), who took over narrating the opening for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) on Thursday’s episode, was in the middle of helping a nervous mother deliver her baby when the father, who was late to the surprise delivery, was revealed to be April’s ex-fiance, Matthew Taylor.

Fans on Twitter freaked out over Matthew’s return to the medical drama, which had been teased earlier Thursday by Grey’s boss Krista Vernoff.

“Matthew Taylor will pay a visit to Grey Sloan and the impact of his return will see April reevaluating some of the decisions she has made in her life,” Vernoff said.

HAHAHA April is delivering her ex-fiances wifes baby. Can’t wait till she tells him how the guy she skimped out on him later divorced her… #GreysAnatomy — Jade💕 (@jade_tippens) January 26, 2018

April delivering the baby of the man she left at the alter for Jackson. #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/zUGGHxWzlY — “Clapback” Queen 💄💙💋 (@FL_Classy) January 26, 2018

Kepner helping to deliver the baby of the man she left at the altar? Priceless! @shondarhimes #GreysAnatomy — Melissa Kraus (@Bluebird21) January 26, 2018

GREYS NEVER DISAPPOINTS #TGIT #greysanatomy I love when old characters POP back up #wheresCristina — Kayla. (@kaybones3) January 26, 2018

Matthew was last seen during the season 10 winter finale after April left him at the altar.

During the dramatic scene, the minister asked wedding guests if they would support the marriage of Matthew and April. Everyone said, “I will” except Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). Shortly after, Jackson stood up in the middle of the ceremony as if he was about to say something, but hesitantly sat back down after receiving many surprised looks from guests and the wedding party. The ceremony resumed, but Jackson stood up again and confessed that he was still in love with April.

Jackson and April then ran from the barn where the ceremony was taking place, and went to his car where they then drove away.

In later episodes, Jackson and April went on to get married, have a child together and later, get a divorce.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.