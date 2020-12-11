'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Were Overwhelmed by Latest Episode’s Powerful Ending
This week's episode of Grey's Anatomy did not have a surprise guest, but it still had a powerful ending. The show, which is tackling the coronavirus pandemic head-on, included a tribute to the men and women who have died from the virus. Fans who watched the episode were moved by the moment, as names of the deceased were shown on the screen before the episode ended.
While each show has handled the pandemic differently, Grey's Anatomy to take a realistic approach. Doctors and nurses at the fictional Grey Sloane have all work personal protective equipment like face coverings and shields during Season 17. Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey was also diagnosed with the virus and has been in a coma. While unconscious, Meredith has seen deceased characters from her past, including Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and Dr. George O'Malley (T.R. Knight). In Thursday's episode, Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) spoke to Meredith to tell her that her mother is dying, news Meredith heard on the beach in her mind but could not acknowledge in person.
As the longest-running medical drama still in production, the Grey's Anatomy team felt a responsibility to tell stories during the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Pompeo said they hope people understand what healthcare workers do each day by portraying them in the series. "It's really serious what they're going through, and if we could put a face on those faceless healthcare workers," Pompeo explained. "People just hear about them, or they see them behind masks."
That was such a powerful ending. An emotional, sad, but powerful ending. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/PvY0YRsI0O— sadlenciaga (@sadlenciaga_) December 11, 2020
"Even though we are behind masks, so many people are familiar with our show, and that was something to take seriously," Pompeo continued. "It was a huge responsibility. We were so eager to take it on. I have to say, everybody on the show, all the actors, are super dedicated to it, and really, really excited about getting something so meaningful to portray this season." Fans only have to wait until next Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC to see what happens next.prevnext
So no disrespect to the deceased, but on Grey’s Anatomy they went through a list of names of ppl that passed from covid and I noticed this name. pic.twitter.com/VLnr63XA8c— 𝙶𝙾𝙳 𝚆𝙸𝙻𝙻 𝚁𝙸𝚂𝙴 ♕ (@king_karim7) December 11, 2020
One fan noticed the name "Black N. Mild" on the list. This was the stage name for Oliver Stokes Jr., a New Orleans DJ who died in March after contracting the virus at age 44. "I love him. I separate Oliver Stokes from DJ Black N Mild," his wife Cassandra told WDSU in March. "That was his craft, talented. I’ve seen him work and just create something that’s positive and then I have my husband who made sure we’re good. He was the provider. He was the comforter. In the time I needed anything, he was by my side. He goes beyond for his family."prevnext
people who have died from covid are not nameless faceless statistics, they’re mothers, children, spouses and deserve to be respected, they deserve to know they’re loved and to be honored and remembered #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/Z2VnOgNEXf— jade | spoilers (@cristinasoh) December 11, 2020
Thank you @GreysABC for this powerful end of tonights episode with the credits. 🙏🏼COVID is real. Mask up everybody. #GreysAnatomy #COVID pic.twitter.com/4ButkrOOip— Kim (@kim_clanton) December 11, 2020
Wow. The names at the end #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/u5fxCT0KNp— Princess (@miymiyspeaks) December 11, 2020
The names continue to grow and it shouldn’t be this way. Do people realize that these are people who didn’t have to die? We need to do the right thing for those still alive and to honor those who died. Thank you Grey’s for showing this. #MaskUp #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/fNljs36OKm— Christina D. Rodriguez (@poem_lust) December 11, 2020