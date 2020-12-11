'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Were Overwhelmed by Latest Episode’s Powerful Ending

This week's episode of Grey's Anatomy did not have a surprise guest, but it still had a powerful ending. The show, which is tackling the coronavirus pandemic head-on, included a tribute to the men and women who have died from the virus. Fans who watched the episode were moved by the moment, as names of the deceased were shown on the screen before the episode ended.

While each show has handled the pandemic differently, Grey's Anatomy to take a realistic approach. Doctors and nurses at the fictional Grey Sloane have all work personal protective equipment like face coverings and shields during Season 17. Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey was also diagnosed with the virus and has been in a coma. While unconscious, Meredith has seen deceased characters from her past, including Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and Dr. George O'Malley (T.R. Knight). In Thursday's episode, Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) spoke to Meredith to tell her that her mother is dying, news Meredith heard on the beach in her mind but could not acknowledge in person.

As the longest-running medical drama still in production, the Grey's Anatomy team felt a responsibility to tell stories during the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Pompeo said they hope people understand what healthcare workers do each day by portraying them in the series. "It's really serious what they're going through, and if we could put a face on those faceless healthcare workers," Pompeo explained. "People just hear about them, or they see them behind masks."