‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fan ‘Cancels’ 2020 After Justin Chambers Exits After 15 Years

Grey’s Anatomy star Justin Chambers just announced that he’s parting ways with Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital after starring on the popular ABC series for 15 years. Now that it’s his 16th season, the actor who portrays Dr. Alex Karev, is saying goodbye, and now one of his fans claims they’re cancelling 2020 after hearing the sad news.

2020 is cancelled. ABC can cancel Grey’s Anatomy. Justin Chambers is leaving Grey’s. NOT ALEX KAREV. NOT EVIL SPAWN. My heart is breaking. I’m actually crying right now. #GreysAnatomy — 13-3 💚💛 🧀 Miss Courtney (@93Court) January 10, 2020

The fan also followed up with, “Grey’s Anatomy is cancelled (sic). How dare they.”

This fan isn’t the only one upset over the news. Several are taking to social media to air their emotions over the fan-favorite exiting. Chambers announced the shocking news via Deadline in a statement.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” he announced. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

He continued, “As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Fans will remember the shift in his character when he was fired for his involvement in Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) insurance fraud scandal, which has played out throughout the current season. Later, he was hired as Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery at Pacific Northwest General Hospital. It appears even though fans will miss him on the series, some are agreeing with his choice to leave because of how his characters role has played out since he first joined the cast.

It’s unclear at this time when his final episode will air or if he’ll continue to appear in any future episodes, since he was absent from the fall finale in November. Season 16 is scheduled to return with new episodes on Thursday, Jan 23. Since his announcement, Chambers’ castmates also have yet to comment on his sudden departure that has shocked the world of television.

