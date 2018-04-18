Ellen Pompeo Cautions ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season Finale ‘Not Easy’

Grey’s Anatomy may have taken a lighter tone in its latest season, but Ellen Pompeo wants you to brace yourself for what’s coming.

The long-running ABC drama’s leading lady caused a shiver down fans’ spines Tuesday after she posted a cryptic clue about the May 17 season finale, which is also the last episode for debating cast members Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew.

First reported by TVLine, a fan asked Pompeo to describe the upcoming hour in three words, which she responded saying, “I can do it in 2… not easy.”

I can do it in 2… not easy https://t.co/xWr77RvFHz — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 17, 2018

The tease to the upcoming finale struck a chord with Arizona (Capshaw) and April (Drew) fans, since Grey’s has a tendency to say goodbye to beloved characters in tragic ways.

Pompeo also teased the upcoming episode with an adorable photo of herself and actress Caterina Scorsone, who plays Dr. Amelia Shepherd, petting a horse at a shooting location for the episode.

While this could mean a million different things, the last time a “not easy” finale took the doctors to an unusual outdoor location was the fateful season 8 finale plane crash, so we’re definitely worried.

Drew herself posted her own subtle hint about the upcoming episode, which featured the script’s cover page revealing the episode’s title “All of Me”.

In early March, Grey’s made headlines after it was announced that Capshaw and Drew would be exiting the series at the end of the current season.

At the time both Capshaw and Drew spoke out about the news and fans have flooded social media with support for the actresses ever since. Drew bounced back quickly from being let go, however, as she will co-lead CBS’ Cagney and Lacey reboot.

Capshaw commented on the exit news on social media back in March.

“For the past 10 years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins, but also being madly in love with playing her,” she wrote.

“Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce, and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on Network Television. Her impact on the world is permanent and and forever. Forever,” Capshaw continued.

“I am sad to see her go, but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations,” she added.

Lastly, Capshaw included a message to series creator Shonda Rhimes, thanking her “with a heart full of love” for “the ride on this incredible roller coaster.”

We’ll have to wait and see how their storylines wrap up on May 17.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.