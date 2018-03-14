Ellen Pompeo Addresses ‘Station 19’ Team Directly in Public Post

In a newly posted message on social media, Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo directly addresses the team of Station 19.

Over on Twitter, Pompeo shared a photo from the Station 19 crew that read, “Station 19 would like to thank our Grey’s Anatomy family for all your help!”

Pompeo added her own “thank you” back to the cast and crew, specifically tagging Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George in the post.

In addition to George and Ortiz, the series will also star Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Barrett Doss and Miguel Sandoval, who will be playing the captain of the firehouse.

ABC recently revealed new details for their mid-season schedule line-up and, in a surprising twist, Station 19 will be bumping back the wildly popular Scandal.

The Shonda Rhimes-created series will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on March 22 with a two-hour debut episode, and will then bump Scandal, which usually airs at that time, to 10 p.m. ET.

Additionally, For the People, another Shonda Rhimes-developed series, will be jumping into the 10 p.m. ET slot on Tuesdays, which had been occupied by the Jason Ritter-led series Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, which was given an additional three episodes to finish out its first season, but has yet to be renewed for a second.

As for Pompeo, earlier this year she extended her contract with Grey’s for two more seasons. The new deal will see the series hit at least season 16, and also secures Pompeo as an Executive Producer on Grey’s as well as on Station 19.

Additionally, Deadline reports that the actress could soon become the highest paid female TV star, as it’s rumored her new salary would reach more the $550,000 per episode.

“The show’s hugely successful for Disney, for ABC, so everybody’s incentivized to keep it going,” Pompeo said about her decision to stay on Grey’s Anatomy. She also gives credit to Krista Vernoff, who came back to the series as its new showrunner for season 14, as part of why she came back as well.

“I was really excited of having a whole completely new fresh voice to write the show,” Pompeo explained. “The writing is a lot smarter, and I love what she’s doing. Everybody does actually, the actors are so happy, they’re so energized.”