‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Posts Gracious Message to Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ellen Pompeo has spent 16 seasons playing a fictional doctor on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, so she has some understanding of what real doctors and health care professionals go through every day. However, the coronavirus is proving to be a challenge few have ever seen, so Pompeo was inspired to send a gracious message to the heroes at the front lines of the pandemic. Hours before Pompeo shared her message, ABC put Grey’s Anatomy production on hold.

“This is my nurses and doctors and all health care workers appreciation post,” Pompeo said in a video she shared on Instagram Friday. “Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy and none of you have that privilege. You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and what is certainly bad now, will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks.”

“So this is just from me and my family to all of you, to say thank you,” Pompeo continued. “We appreciate you. We love you. Stay safe. Nurses rock. Doctors rock. And anyone who works in a hospital or the health care industry, you rock. We love you. Stay safe.”

Many of Pompeo’s famous followers and fans shared their love for Pompeo’s sentiments, adding countless heart emojis in the comments section. Some fans are real-life health care professionals and they appreciated Pompeo’s words.

“Sending love from Italy!! We’re struggling with this problem but we’re trying to be strong,” one fan wrote. “Doctors really are superheroes.”

“Working as a med student and thank you for saying this I love you so much!!” another wrote.

“Thank you from the ER!” another fan wrote. “Appreciation goes a long way. Stay safe!!”

“Omg such a queen I’m so grateful for you,” another chimed in.

“You have the biggest heart!” another wrote.

On Thursday night, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff sent a memo to the cast and crew, confirming production would be put on hold for at least two weeks. The show has completed 21 of this season’s 25 episodes.

“To Our Incredible Cast and Crew: Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately,” showrunner Krista Vernoff wrote in the memo. “We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves.”

“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently,” the message continued. “Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed. Thank you for all that you do! Krista, Debbie [Allen], & James [D. Parriott].”

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

