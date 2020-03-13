'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Are Looking for Answers After Show Shuts Down Production Due to Coronavirus

Production on Grey's Anatomy Season 16 has been put on hold indefinitely due to fears of the coronavirus. The show will stop filming for at least the next two weeks, and it is still not clear if this delay will impact the show's broadcast schedule. Fans quickly took to Twitter to publicly wonder what the show's future is, with only 21 of the season's 25 episodes completed.

"To Our Incredible Cast and Crew: Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey's Anatomy effective immediately," showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a memo to the crew, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves."

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently," the statement continued. "Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed. Thank you for all that you do! Krista, Debbie [Allen], & James [D. Parriott]."

The news broke while many Grey's Anatomy fans were glued to their television sets watching the latest episode of the long-running show. The show debuted back in 2005 and has been a major anchor for ABC ever since. The show has been renewed through Season 17.

Grey's Anatomy airs at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC.

