‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Dr. Amelia Shepherd Exposes Medical Secret to Family

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 14 Grey’s Anatomy.

On the Season 14 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy last week, Amelia Shepherd discovered that she has a brain tumor. She decided to keep the medical issue a secret and only tell Andrew DeLuca, who was there when it was discovered.

The third episode picked up with Andrew attempting to tell Maggie, but she didn’t follow the clues. In the meantime, Amelia let her former resident know about her tumor and he came to the hospital to meet with her. He was baffled by the fact she is still performing surgeries.

“You’re not of sound mind now. You haven’t been for years,” he told her.

Richard was quickly informed about her tumor and was angry at Andrew for keeping the secret.

Towards the end of the episode, Amelia finally gathered enough courage to tell Maggie, but it wasn’t without some tears. Amelia told Maggie that she needed to help her tell her husband Owen, in addition to being the one to tell Meredith alone. Amelia was scared to tell her sister-in-law because Meredith has been calling her crazy for years.

In the final moments of the episode, Amelia and Maggie tell Owen about the tumor. At first, he was still angry she wasn’t supporting him with his sister in the hospital, but after he found out about the tumor he was right by her side.

Maggie ended up telling Meredith, who immediately went the Amelia’s hospital room to comfort her.

Next week’s episode will focus on Amelia’s upcoming surgery and stay at the hospital.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursdays on ABC at 7 p.m. CT.