‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crossover Couple With ‘Station 19’ Revealed, and Fans Have Thoughts

Grey’s Anatomy planted the seed of the latest crossover couple with Station 19, and fans had a lot to say. The ABC medical drama returned for its 16h season Thursday with plenty of questions to answer. As series showrunner Krista Vernoff also takes over the reins of the ABC firefighter spinoff series, fans were promised more connections between both shows starting with this new couple.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 Premiere: “Nothing Left to Cling To”

Thursday’s new episode addressed many of the previous season finale’s cliffhangers, revealing Alex (Justin Chambers), Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) are still fired from the hospital. Jo (Camilla Luddington) spends a month in treatment for her past trauma, and Jackson (Jesse Williams) ends up being fine after his disappearance from the fog, as he was helping two injured climbers to safety.

Jackson and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) get a lucky assist from Vic (Station 19‘s Barrett Doss) in the dangerous rescue mission. The rescue turns out successful and the doctors and firefighter go to the hospital to treat the climbers injuries.

The episode shows snippets from the characters throughout the month that Jo is in treatment. Some of the moments shows as Jackson and Maggie realize they have reached the end of their relationship after their big fight in the woods and break up.

In a conversation with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), Maggie says that the two will still be friends, given their work and their parents’ marriage.

Jackson and Maggie can breakup. That’s fine. We tried. Moving on. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/sny0UqTQPO — 🐝Sista All Night (@miss_raynn) September 27, 2019

While heartbroken by the end of his longterm relationship, Jackson seems to quickly become infatuated when he runs into Vic in the ambulance bay and he updates her on the climbers’ condition. He says he is on his way to get dinner and asks her to join, but she says another time will be better.

Later in the episode, Jackson and Vic meet up at the park for lunch and talk about the climbers. Vic shares her joy to find out how the patient is doing as she is used to not knowing what happens to them after she drops them off at the hospital.

They then discuss their chemistry, as Jackson shares the end of his relationship with Maggie. Vic shares her own tragic history, recalling how lost her fiancé back in Season 2 of the firefighter drama. Despite their complicated history, they silently agree to continue seeing each other with no pressure for more.

Fans shared a mixed response to the potential new relationship, as some were not happy to see Jackson quickly move on from Maggie.

So they gon hook Jackson up with Station 19 chick… they want this show to work so bad. #GreysAnatomy — RoJay (@itsRoJay) September 27, 2019

#GreysAnatomy IKYFL NOT JACKSON AND VIC I SWEAR TO EVERYTHING I WILL LOSE IT — 🕊 (@q4queenme) September 27, 2019

I’m happy Jackson and Maggie are over but damn he moving on hella fast. 😂 #GreysAnatomy — 🏁Arya Spark🏁 (@haveFAITHbeetch) September 27, 2019

Jackson needs to calm down, you just broke up with Maggie and Vic just lost someone… #GreysAnatomy @GreysABC — Amys Weekly TV Tweets (@AmysTVTalk) September 27, 2019

Near the end of the episode Maggie sees Jackson and Vic flirting outside the hospital and she wonders when they started seeing each other. She recalls that Vic’s fiancé was her patient, and he should not be doing this.

Jackson appears to tell his ex to mind her own business, and at that point Maggie decides the two of them don’t have to be friends after all.

I’m sorry, Jackson is trash bruh. Couldn’t even give it a respectable breather. #GreysAnatomy — Whit C. (@WitNeeNeeCoal) September 27, 2019

Wow Maggie and Jackson, that was ugly #GreysAnatomy — Founa (@founaiab) September 27, 2019

Maggie and Jackson..they’ll be back together #GreysAnatomy — J.Riley (@iminthere) September 27, 2019

What do you think about the possible new couple? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Station 19 will return for Season 3 in 2020.