‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Lose Their Minds During Miranda Bailey Health Scare

Miranda Bailey had a heart attack during tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy.

The hour shone a spotlight on how cardiac symptoms present themselves differently in women as they do on men, and it also sent fans on a frenzy afraid for one of their favorite character’s lives.

To make matters worse, flashbacks highlighted some of Miranda Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) better moments from the series, including scenes with fallen characters from the show like George (T.R Knight) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey), leading fans on Twitter to believe Miranda would face a similar fate before the hour was done.

This is Derek all over again & they just showed him too 😭💔 #GreysAnatomy — Lynz 🦊🤓🦄 (@FoxyUnicorn28) February 2, 2018

not giving Miranda a cardiac stress test could be the equivalent of them not giving Derek a head CT, and I am not okay right now #GreysAnatomy — Gabs (@GabbMags) February 2, 2018

So we out here tryin to kill off Miranda Bailey?! #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/Wb8FRFq73y — KP The Sports Chick (@chicknozsports) February 2, 2018

Despite her knowledge as a surgeon, Bailey was ignored by doctors of Seattle Presbyterian hospital who thought she was just stressed from Ben’s decision to become a firefighter.

Luckily, Miranda enlisted cardiac surgeon Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) to supervise the surgeons at the other hospital to help Miranda.

If you missed tonight’s episode of #GreysAnatomy, it highlights the importance of recognizing the subtle symptoms of heart attacks in women. Absolutely worth the watch. #heartmonth ❤️ — Amanda Shoultz (@amanda_shoultz) February 2, 2018

After the surgery, Maggie told Miranda she would “be back to bossing us around in no time.” Near the end of the episode Miranda finally came to terms with Ben’s decision and finally accepted that he’s changing careers to do something he loves.

Her only condition? He has to build her a treehouse where she can read books in peace.

Fans on Twitter celebrated that their favorite cast member survived her health scare, and also sent some words to Shonda Rhimes for making them go through such a stressful hour.

@shondarhimes owes me a whole bottle of mascara for this episode. #GreysAnatomy — jet-set jordyn (@getawaycarswjft) February 2, 2018