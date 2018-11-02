‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Previews Meredith’s New Love Triangle, More Blind Dates

Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff says we can expect more blind dates for Meredith, despite the introduction of a new love triangle between her and two other doctors.

The long-running medical drama has flirted with the idea of Meredith pairing up with both Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Link (Chris Carmack), and in Thursday’s episode the love triangle was hinted at further when Link decided to give Meredith his number, “In case of emergencies.”

DeLuca, who has been flirtatious with Meredith since the season 14 finale when he kissed her while drunk at Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex’s (Justin Chambers) wedding, continued to flirt with Meredith and both doctors offered to get on the elevator with Meredith, though she chose to take the stairs and avoid both of her potential love interests altogether.

Vernoff opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about how both DeLuca and Link will continue to evolve as season 15 progresses.

“Grey’s has always had delightful love triangles and we’ve got several at work this season. But yes, I think you have isolated a delightful, emerging triangle but I’m not going to say how it evolves!” Vernoff teased.

“There is a depth to DeLuca that had yet to be mined,” she added. “We are learning more about and evolving his character and you’ll learn more about him in episode eight. And Link has felt like a lightweight to Meredith until we learned what I hope was a surprising and intriguing piece of information about his back story — that he had childhood cancer. Suddenly that character and his lightness has a depth to it. Because when people evolve from that kind of pain in childhood they often will choose a stress-free life in response to that.”

The possibility of the romantic entanglement with both doctors is also giving Meredith a newfound sense of joy viewers haven’t seen for some time, with Vernoff revealing that the elevator moment is one of the highlights fo the season.

“She is dealing with the fact that her father is dying but still finding the joy in life. She has learned that life, death, joy and pain all coexist,” Vernoff says, as Meredith handled finding out the news of her father being close to death in the same episode.

Meredith will not be slowing down when it comes to dating.

“For Meredith, love has traditionally fallen in her lap and she has been pursued,” Vernoff said. “I wanted to say that even Meredith Grey has to put herself out there and be willing to do so in order to find love again. Even Meredith Grey has to participate in the finding of her new love life. I think it’s a nice thing for people who are struggling to say, ‘Put yourself out there. Go and look and kiss some frogs and sit across from people who you think might be the right person and suffer the disappointments — because ultimately it’s worth it in the end.’”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.