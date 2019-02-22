‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Did Betty Survive Her Massive Overdose

Grey’s Anatomy put a spotlight on addiction issues as the doctors worked to save Betty from a massive overdose.

During “I Want a New Drug,” the anticipation as Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) attempts to break the record for longest surgery ever at the hospital is abruptly interrupted when Betty (Peyton Kennedy), also known as Britney, and more than 50 other patients are brought into the hospital for opiate overdoses.

“There’s a bad batch of something out there,” Ben (Jason George) says as Teddy (Kim Raver) prepared for the massive patient intake coming due to the overdose. Teddy feels bad because she is force to call Owen (Kevin McKidd) into work on the day that he is saying goodbye to Leo with Britney’s parent taking him.

“He will be loved,” Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) tells Owen at their home as Carol (Jennifer Grey) and John (Kyle Secor) Dickinson arrive to take the baby.

Back at the hospital, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) comments on the state of the world when she sees that the victims all seem to be teenagers. With more than 50 new patients, things take a turn when Britney arrives in an ambulance along with a boy, but is sent to the clinic with the more stable patients before anyone she knows sees her.

As Meredith beats the record, Britney begins to freak and wanting to leave so Owen and Amelia don’t see them before she starts to collapse. Her friend admits that she smoked some meth, along with opiates, before the collapse. Link (Chris Carmack) takes her to the ER and Owen takes over treatment. Richard (James Pickens Jr.) tells him he needs to step back, but he refuses, asking him instead to call Amelia.

Fearing that Britney’s injuries might be too severe, Teddy insists it should be her to do the surgery instead go Maggie (Kelly McCreary) because she will need her sister if Britney dies. Elsewhere in the hospital, Amelia and Link are shocked when they find Betty’s boyfriend bleeding out in a supply closet after he shoots himself with drugs again.

Link later returns, angry because the kid died on his watch. Amelia reveals she knew the boy and starts to cry, repeatedly saying how he was a good kid.

In the waiting room, John reveals he told Britney off before she disappeared from her parents’ lives. He asks Owen and Amelia if they think she will make it through the surgery but they also don’t know the answer.

After a few hours, Teddy comes out and reveals Betty made it through the surgery. Amelia celebrated by giving Teddy a long hug.

Back in the ICU, the Dickinsons and Amelia discuss whether to tell Betty about her boyfriend’s death. Amelia revealed that suffering that loss is what finally got her to choose sobriety.

“I hope this is her bottom. I hope she decides to live,” Amelia says.

The emotional hour comes after Betty/Britney previously revealed that she had been lying about her identity for the entire time she had known Owen and Amelia.

The teen mom revealed her real identity while in rehab, and then ran away from the center in the subsequent episode after reaching out to her parents. The call led to the Dickinsons arriving at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital and promising Owen that they would be fighting for custody of baby Leo.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.