‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 10 Best April and Jackson Moments

There are a lot of things to be sad about in this world, but finding out your favorite TV couple will never get back together might be the most heartbreaking.

Ever since news broke that Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew would be exiting Grey’s Anatomy at the end of the season, avid fans have been weeping on social media, since they will probably not see favorite couple Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Dr. April Kepner (Drew)get back together before their departure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Both doctors were introduced during the medical drama’s sixth season, and viewers saw them go from friends, to lovers, to divorced co-parents throughout the years, always hoping that in the end the two would find their way back to each other.

While there are still a handful of episodes left for April and Jackson to share moments together, take a look at some of their best moments through the years.

WHEN JACKSON DEFENDED APRIL (Season 8 episode 21)

The night before their boards exam, April has too much to drink and barely dodges a bar fight at the hotel the doctors were all staying at. Jackson comes to her rescue and punches a man who offends April, which leads to both of them realizing they have feelings for each other.

April Loses Her Virginity to Jackson (Season 8 episode 21)

After the almost bar-brawl, April and Jackson finally step away from the friend zone and hook up for the first time. She passionately kisses him outside her hotel room and one thing leads to the other, leading to her losing her virginity to her friend.

When April Thinks She’s Pregnant (Season 9 episode 7)

April’s pregnancy scare shifts the gears of the two doctors’ blossoming relationship. Although Jackson was ready to marry April and raise their baby together, she was relieved after the test came back negative.

Jackson was left hurt, feeling as though they might not be right for each other after all.

When Jackson Gets Hurt in the Explosion (Season 9 episode 24)

Although April was engaged to Matthew, she told Jackson she loved him after believing he would die due to his injuries from a bus explosion outside the hospital.

“I want you, Jackson. I know I haven’t been fair to you. I’ve really hurt you,” April confessed to the plastic surgeon in his hospital room. “When that bus exploded, I thought you were gone.”



A confused Jackson replied, “You’re getting married,” to which April shot back, “Unless you can give me a reason not to.”

When Jackson Stops Her Wedding (Season 10 episode 12)

Of course he waited until the last second! Jackson made April — and America — swoon when he interrupted her wedding to Matthew and professed his love for her in front of all their guests (and his girlfriend at the time).

The two doctors are then seen running away together mid-ceremony.

When They Got Married (Season 10 episode 13)

Hours after backing out from her wedding to Matthew, Jackson and April drive to Lake Tahoe and elope. Couldn’t let the wedding dress go to waste, I guess.

When the Couple Lost Their Baby (Season 11 episode 12)

April and Jackson’s baby, Samuel Norbert Avery, was tragically diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta before his birth. Jackson supported April during her whole pregnancy and was there every step of the way.

Samuel only lived a few hours after his birth, and the couple chose to baptize him and hold him until he died.

When April Finally Fought for Her Marriage (Season 12 episode 2)

After Samuel’s death, April chose to leave to the Middle East with Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) to serve in the army and clear her head, against Jackson’s wishes.

She was then placed under quarantine upon her return after showing unusual symptoms, but her condition didn’t stop her from trying to reconcile with her estranged husband.

When They Reunited (For One Night) [Season 13 Episode 16)

Jackson and April traveled to Montana together to save a young girl’s vocal chords. April also supported her ex-husband as he confronted his estranged father during the rip.

The on-again, off-again pair were overcome with emotion upon returning to their hotel room and they briefly reignited their romance, spending the night together.

When Jackson Stands up for April (Season 14 episode 13)

Despite his flirtation with Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), Jackson grew concerned after April spends too many nights at the bar and is nicknamed “Dr. Party” by the new intern class.

After Jackson hears one of the interns talking, finding out he’s been sleeping with April as well, Jackson gives him a series of unpleasant tasks as punishment.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.