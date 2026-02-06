‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds ‘Yellowstone’ Actress to Cast

A Yellowstone actress is joining Grey’s Anatomy.

Shondaland has announced that Jen Landon is set to appear in the current 22nd season.

Landon will make her debut in the 11th episode of Season 22, airing on Feb. 26. She is portraying Dr. Toni Wright, a plastic surgeon attending. “With an impressive medical résumé, Toni is already intimidating even before she walks through the door. Although her accolades speak for themselves, Toni’s natural warmth and excitement for life inspire those within her orbit.”

According to Deadline, Landon will appear in four consecutive episodes. While it hasn’t been confirmed, sources say that Landon could possibly appear in more than four episodes, especially since she’s a new doctor at Grey Sloan. Grey’s Anatomy has been losing quite a few doctors in recent years, so it wouldn’t hurt to add another one.

Landon is best known for her roles as Teeter in Yellowstone, appearing in 33 episodes between Seasons 3 and 5, and Gwen Norbeck on As the World Turns from 2005 to 2010. Additional credits include Animal Kingdom, FBI: Most Wanted, Within These Walls, The Front Runner, Days of Our Lives, Banshee, The Young and the Restless, Us, and Brothers.

(Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Jen Landon is not the only one joining Grey’s Anatomy. 2000s teen star Sara Paxton will be making her debut in the 11th episode as the sister of a patient. The Aquamarine star will be appearing in two episodes. Grey’s is currently on break, likely due to the Winter Olympics, but the show will be back later this month with Episode 11. So fans will be seeing both Landon and Paxton on their screens very soon. How their characters will impact the storylines should be interesting to see.

There will be a lot to look forward to when Grey’s Anatomy returns, and not just because of Landon and Paxton’s appearances. Feb. 26 might seem like it’s still pretty far away, but it will be here before you know it. In the meantime, all episodes of Grey’s Anatomy can be streamed on Hulu, including the latest episodes of Season 22. New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy return on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, following 9-1-1: Nashville, and streaming the next day on Hulu.