‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actress Jaicy Elliot Teases ‘Double the Drama’ for ‘Station 19’ Crossover in Winter Premiere (Exclusive)

Grey’s Anatomy ended its 2019 run with a major cliffhanger leaving the lives of many fan-favorite characters in danger. The January winter premiere will address the tragic accident at Joe’s Bar in a two-hour crossover that includes the Season 3 premiere of Station 19, and Grey’s actress Jaicy Elliot says the episodes are not to be missed.

The actress behind surgical resident Taryn Helm told PopCulture.com the winter premiere will mark a new era for the medical drama, as showrunner Krista Vernoff unites the ABC medical drama with its firefighter-focused spinoff series more than ever before.

“I think from now on you’re definitely going to want to watch both shows if you want to keep following what’s going on,” Elliot told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Tuesday, Dec. 10. “With Krista Vernoff now showrunning both shows, we’re all subcategories of this world, this ABC-Seattle version of reality.

“We’re all now working together and it’s very exciting,” she continued. “We love the cast at Station 19. I’m very close with a few of them. This season it’s basically just double the stories and double the drama and the love and all of that. And I think that’s really exciting.”

Grey’s Anatomy set the stage for an action-packed crossover event in January when the fall finale ended with a car crashing into the iconic Joe’s Bar, with Helm, Ben Warren (Jason George), Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), Levi (Jake Borelli) and other Grey’s and Station 19 characters left in danger.

A preview for the upcoming two-hour premiere event shows the race to rescue the people trapped in the bar, with the possibility the whole building might collapse before getting the beloved characters to safety.

While Elliot stayed mum on specifics for the upcoming episodes, she revealed the cliffhanger ending was just as shocking for the cast.

“In a joking way, we know on Grey’s that your time can be limited because that’s kind of the MO at Grey’s,” Elliot said. “[However] as good as it is to be on the show, to die on the show is also iconic. So we’re placing bets and we’re kind of all joking about it. I think we were excited to find out and we’re all pretty pleased with the results.

“I think as a fan, I can never get too much information. And I think this second part of the season is going to be very exciting for everyone,” she added.

Tragedy struck the ABC medical drama once again on the heels of Helm and the other residents having a big fight with Levi Schmitt, following the reveal he was involved in Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) firing from the hospital at the end of Season 15. Though Meredith is back at the hospital, the friendships have not yet healed.

Elliot said that it might take some time before the doctors mend fences, but the events of the crossover event will have a big impact.

“I know that for Taryn it’s going to be a new beginning,” Elliot teased of Helm’s journey in the second half of Season 16. “She’s going to go through a lot and I think she … A lot happens to Taryn and I’m hoping that she finds a little love for herself in the process.”

The Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 crossover event airs Thursday January 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The following week Station 19 will take over the 8 p.m. ET timeslot, with Grey’s moving to Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.